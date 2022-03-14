We Care Missions Food Distribution date March 18, 2022. Time 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Morton Ms.

First Baptist Church of Morton will host a Rummage Sale on April 1-2 at the Family Life Gym.

Prayers And Concern For: Our community, our bereaved families and our nation.

Please Join us on March 20, 2022 at Pleasant Hill M.B. Church as we celebrate our Pastor Marcus McDougle and First Lady Shannon’s 6th year Anniversary.

Food For Thought: When I think about the condition of the world today, it makes me sad to say that man has forgotten about the things our Lord had to say — that He is the truth, the life and the way. The world no longer cares about the little children today, for if it did, we would find a better way. Instead of trying to solve problems with the big bomb, we should be looking to the real problem solver, God’s only begotten Son.

So now I ask that you take a look around — can’t you see what’s going down? You may think this world is coming to an end because of the deeds of evil men, I say. According to the word of God, things have to be that way. America, America, the land that I love, heal yourself with love from above, and find it in your heart, if you can, to make the world a better place for your fellow man. I felt this would be a good read. For a time, such as these.

Written by my husband (Jimmie N Lewis) Copyright 2002

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495/email me lewis861@yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.