Pastor’s Anniversary 2022

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interest citizens are welcome to attend.

First Baptist Church of Morton will host a Rummage Sale on April 1-2, 2022 at the Family Life Gym.

Family Fest Day is schedule for March 26, 2022 at Farris Park. 10:00-2:00 p.m.

Spring Break Volunteers, Morton and Scott County areas were Blessed to have high school students from Algona Iowa and their principal Sherry Christy Peterson serving others in the area. They visited the Slaughter Library and Legacy Headquarters.

Prayers And Concern For: John Paul Ealy, Robert and Brenda Matheny, Michael Holbert and James Brown.

Sympathy, Love, Peace and Understanding to the families of Charles Boyd, Christine Wardell and Virlee Davis (Sippi)

Food For Thought: On March 20th, 2022 the Pleasant Hill Church Family Celebrated their Pastor and First Lady’s 6th Year Anniversary. A Charge to Keep I Have. Program Guide. Renee McDougle. Anniversary speaker Rev. Eric Jones. Scripture reference Galatians 6:9 with the Subject Hang in There. The life of a pastor is not the path for most it is a calling laid upon by the Holy Spirit. And I will give you Pastors according to Mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding. Jeremiah 3:5.

Many thanks to all who came out to support us and make this day so special.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495/email me lewis861@yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.