Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interest citizens are welcome to attend.

First Baptist Church of Morton will host a Rummage Sale on April 1-2 at the Family Life Gym.

An Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 16, at 10:00 a.m. Roosevelt Park. Kids will need to register inside the lodge by 9:30 a.m. Free photos with the Easter Bunny. Age divisions 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Admissions is free.

Excel Learning Center Fund Raiser is schedule for April 1, 2022. Time 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for lunch plates (pulled pork sandwiches, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, dessert and drink) for $8.00 take out only. All proceeds go toward center operations.

Congratulations To: All Miss Morton Pageant winners.

Prayers And Concern For: John Paul Ealy, Robert and Brenda Matheny, Michael Holbert. Sympathy, Love and Understanding to the family of James Brown. Let’s keep his wife Portia daughter Jayme in our continued prayers.

On March 24, 2022 a Home Going Celebration of Life was held for Charles Boyd, with Pastor Johnny Qualls, officiating.

Food For Thought: We’ve all felt the frustration of that black hole called voice mail. It is rare to reach a real, honest to goodness, breathing human being the first time you dial a telephone number. Fortunately, our God is always available. He can be reached at any hour of the day or night and every day of the year including weekends and holidays! When we pray, we don’t have to worry about disconnections, hang-ups or poor reception. We will never be put on hold or our prayers diverted to another department. He is always available to accept our calls.

