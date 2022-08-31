Fall Revival 2022

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Weekly Prayer Service is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse. The public is welcome to come.

Excel Learning Center After School Tutoring and Enrichment program is now open for Students 1st through 4th grades. Students may ride the bus, and be picked up by parents at the end of their session. For more information call 601-732-1800.

Prayers And Concern For: Bro. Scott Mangun, Gene Taylor, Daisy Pace, Wanda Smith, and Gary Gipson and family. Sympathy and condolences to Ms. Charlott Hollis and family.

Food For Thought: August 21-23, 2022 Pleasant Hill MB Church held their Annual Fall Revival. The guest speaker for the week was Rev Eric Jones. Rev. Jones delivered great messages all three days. Sunday night; Scripture Matthew 5:13 with the subject When the salt has lost its flavor. Monday night Scripture reference; Acts 16:23 through 26. Subject: My condition isn’t perfect, but I still have praise. Tuesday night Scripture reference; Psalm 100:1-5 with the subject my purpose tonight is praise. A revival is design to revive our souls.

A revival can awaken in our hearts an increased awareness of the presence of God, a new love for God a new hatred for sin, and a hunger for His Word. The Pleasant Hill family would like to thank all that came and supported this revival in person and online.

