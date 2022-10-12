The Time is Now

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Pleasant Hill M.B. Church will have their annual Women Day Program on October 15, 2022. Along with regular services. Sister Renee McDougle will be the speaker for this event. Please join us.

The 128th Annual Session of the East Mississippi Baptist State Convention is scheduled to be held October 24-27, 2022 at the Scott County District Baptist Association 2557 Hwy. 80 Morton Ms. President Rev. Dr. Ecclesiastes Goodwin. District Moderator Rev. Charles Bell.

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk 2022 Saturday October 15, 2022 8:00 a.m. Farris Park, Morton Ms. $5.00 donation. Bring old bras, no matter the condition.

Vistin: Peggy and Jimmie Lewis along with Nikita and Jerrell Chambers traveled to the Mississippi Gulf Coast this past weekend to partake in the 26th Annual Cruisin on the Coast festivities.

Barter Day returns to Roosevelt State Park. October 22 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for October are the 14th and 28th at Morton UMC 29 Church Street. 10 a.m.- 12 noon.

Continue Prayer For: Charles Laster, Bridgett Townsend, Kaye Lynn Martin (co-worker) Pam Lepard (co-worker) Jewel Dean Newell, Gene Taylor, and Arvell Palm.

Food For Thought: God always meets us right now, in the present moment. We don’t need to waste our time looking over our shoulders at the past, and we don’t have to feel as though we need to reach some future moment before we can truly touch God. He is here now, Today, this very moment, is full of his grace.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@yahoo.-com. I would love to share your news.