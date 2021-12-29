Looking back on 2021

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Prayers For: Our family and friends who continue to face health challenges. Sympathy to the families of Derrick Smith.

In our Food For Thought during the year 2021 we touch on many subjects to name a few; One Day At A Time, How Soon We Forget, His Power, Never To Old, No Limits; Persistence. We hope something was said that pricked your mind and heart.

2021 has been a difficult year, so as 2019 and 2020 since COVID-19 our lives has change tremendously. We are doing things that we never though we could do. As we prepare ourselves for 2022, we pray for Strength, Love, Peace, Good Health to continue this journey. We can’t look back caught up in regret or dwell on the sorrow of dreams not met. So many that started the journey with us were not able to Journey with us this far, so many were lost. We continue to pray for our friends and love ones that are no longer with us in this life. God is giving us another change to get it right.

Wishing everyone a very Happy and Prosperous New Year.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to shae your news.