Victory Versus Defeat

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Miss Morton Pageant is schedule for March 5, 2022 in the Morton High School Auditorium. Additional information will be available later.

Need a High School Diploma check out the Youth Challenge.

We Care Food Distribution January 27 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 28 Church Street.

Congratulations To: Monica Kincaid who has written and published her first book. Undefeated: “Overcoming Life’s Battles with the Word of God”. Monica is a native of Morton. The daughter of Loretha and McKinley Kincaid. Monica recently did an interview on the Purpose Pushers Network talking about her book.

Prayers For: Our family and friends who continue to face health challenges

On January 24, 2022 A Home Going Celebration was held for Tiffany Youngblood at Wolf Funeral Home, Rev. Curtis Laster, Jr. officiated. Continue prayers for her family.

Food For Thought: God gives us the same choice He gave the Israelites. If we walk with Him, in obedience to His Word, He will stand with us and insure victory over our challenges. We must face the battle, but God promises us victory if we remain in His will. However, if we choose to disassociate from God, we surely will be overtaken by difficulties. Choose to listen to God. Then obey what He tells us, no matter what we face, and we will experience victory.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495, email me lewis861@yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.