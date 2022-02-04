Tangible Grace

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Miss Morton Pageant is schedule for March 5, 2022 in the Morton High School Auditorium.

Need a High School Diploma check out the Youth Challenge.

We Care Mission February distribution dates are, February 11 and February 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Location Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Happy Birthday To: Lodena Palm, Mrs. Lillie McCoy, Avonte Reese and Mrs. Mary Helen White, Charlene Lewis and Jerrell Chambers.

Prayers For: Our family and friends who continue to face health challenges

On February 5, 2022 A Home Going Celebration was held for Debra Jackson. Rev. Rochelle Wright Officiated. Continue prayers for her family.

On February 6, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference John 1:35-39 6:19 with the subject What are you looking for?

Food For Thought: God doesn’t draw his grace from a limited supply his storehouse is full and overflowing. His mercy and forgiveness never run out. Because of Jesus, God pours his grace and forgiveness into our life constantly, day after day.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495/email me lewis861-@yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.