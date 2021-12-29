Our community is saddened with the December 23rd transition of humanitarian Mrs. Jean Palmer, widow of the late Alderman Charles Palmer. Mrs. Palmer was a pillar of this community and served residents in many capacities, including wife, mother, nurse, school and church instructor, homemaker, exercise guru, gardener, Girl Scout, hostess, sports enthusiast, tennis player, and world traveler.

A beautiful celebration of her life was held Monday, December 27th at the Forest Baptist Church with Dr. Joe Pate and Rev. David Slaughter officiating. Among the many tributes was a musical selection, “An Angel for You” which was written and composed by her husband, Charles Palmer. Our prayers are with her children, Eric Scott Palmer, and Carol (William James, Jr.) Threadgill, and their children. Ott & Lee was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Thomas Holmes, 1964 Graduate of East Scott High School. Mr. Holmes died December 23 at UMMC in Jackson. He was employed at Molpus Lumber, International Lumber, and Morton Lumber in Morton. Grave Side Services will be held Saturday, New Year’s Day at Lake Central U. M. Church Cemetery. Please keep his family in your prayers especially his wife, Mrs. Cherry Lynn (Linda) Holmes, their children, Lisa, Thomas John, and Richard, and siblings and grandchildren. Final funeral arrangements were entrusted to W. F, Mapp Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Quessie Norris Gray, widow of Mr. Thornton Gray, who transitioned December 21st. Mrs. Gray was very active in Sherman Hill UM Church, her home church, and enjoyed her manufacturing jobs prior to her retirement. Her Memorial will be held Wednesday December 29th at 11:00 at her home church. Please remember her son, Thornton, Jr. (Tracey). Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

We join with others across this world in paying tribute to the life and legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. This South African Anglican cleric, and theologian was known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist. This Nobel Peace Prize winner transitioned December 26th in Cape Town at the age of 90. Our prayers are with his children and family.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Ozella Weems, 103-year-old widow of the late Willie Weems. Mrs. Weems was a beautician for more than 60 years. A beautiful Graveside Service was held December 26th at the Homewood U. M. Church. Rev. David Slaughter officiated, and Wolf Funeral Home in Lake was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Forest native Mrs. Grace Williams who transitioned in Indianapolis December 14th. She received her early education in Lone Pilgrim and Midway. Memorial Services were held Christmas Eve in Indianapolis. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her husband Odell Williams and children, Kenny, Howard, Hilton and Angie, and her siblings Helen Love, Dessie Evans, Kathy Coleman, Alphonzo, and David Parrott.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges as referenced in last week’s column. Added to that list is Mrs. Jean Smith.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry (Shirley) Brantley and Mrs. Juanita Talley Grisle who tied for first place in the W. L. Slaughter Subdivision 2021 Holiday Yard Contest. Their prizes may be retrieved at the Legacy Office or the Legacy/Slaughter Library.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated Christmas Mass where Fr. Adolfo reminded them of the meaning of Christmas. It is the feast of the Word becoming incarnate where we were granted power to become children of God. We need to reclaim the sonship and remind ourselves that we are children of God. If we are saved, we must act like we are saved. God uplifted our humanity when He became flesh and raised us to the level of divinity.

Sunday Mass celebrated the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. The readings showed us what a real family looked like. The lesson was that even an average family has the potential to be a holy family. We should pattern our lives after Paul’s exhortation to the Colossians (3:12-21 or 3:12-17). If we live like this, we will discover that holiness is all in the family.

Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas shared his sermon, “God Has Put My Name On It,” with his church members during Sunday services. The Scriptures referenced were Joshua 1:1-9. When we call ahead of time for reservation and appointments, the clerk puts our name on it. Sometimes after calling ahead, we still have to wait when we get there. That’s the way it is with God. Occasionally, He says “wait.” The problem is not with the promise, the problem is with the people waiting. We can get so impatient when God says “No” and we try and force a “yes.” Our forced “yes” leads us into disobedience which brings on cost and consequences. The children of Israel murmured and complained for 40 years just going it circles. We find ourselves in the same situation, BUT God is so gracious and merciful to keep His promise even though we don’t deserve it. Stay FOCUSED because what God has for you is for you. He has your name on it!!

We enjoyed reminiscing with Robert Jones and wife Gail during their “surprise” Christmas visit with his mother, Mrs. Linnie Jones Lofton. Robert, now living in Virginia, was one of the original Slaughter Library youths.

Mitchell Nichols enjoyed his Christmas holiday weekend and enjoyed his daughter Melissa who spent several days with him. They visited Mary Nichols who is a resident in Raleigh. Flo Chambers was surprised by her daughter, Paula, on Christmas.

Happy Kwanzaa and Happy New Year Greetings to our readers!

Stay tuned for an update on the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Walk/Car Caravan.

Happy birthday greeting to babies born between January 1st through 7th, namely, Willie Nelson, Delois Burks, Sandra Robinson, and John Hughes, Jr. (1), Wanda Pinkston, R. C. Williams and Joseph Horton (2), Lesa David, Katie Patrick, Kim Patrick, Bianca Thomas and Kobely Clarke (4), and Jeremy Bogan, Mary Ann Brown, Vanessa Norman and Leslie Murrell (7).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #650: African American Principals E. T. Hawkins, Sylvester Parker, Sr., James Harper, Phylis Campbell, Fletcher Hargess and Marcus Holbert were Principals at the E. T. Hawkins High School which was changed to Hawkins Middle School following integration. Thanks to Ms. Arnedral “Nee Nee” Pinkston for the correct response.

Quiz Teaser #651: What is the connection between Deering, Golden, Barnes, Kincaid, Lucas, Johnson, Brown, Holbert, Gilstrap, and Thomas?