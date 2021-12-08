Deodorant Recalls

More than 30 different brands of spray deodorant were flagged for having cancer causing chemicals. A Citizens Petition, filed on Wednesday, with the US Food and Drug Commission, (FDA), reported that a number of batches of antiperspirant spray deodorant, from 30 different brands, contain Benzene — A chemical, the Agency cites as a Class 1 solvent with unexceptionable toxicity. Therefore, it shouldn’t be be used in drug substances or consumer products. (Benzene is typically used as a solvent and is a documented Carcinogen in humans.).

“Proctor and Gamble voluntarily recalled 17 of their products from Old Spice and Secret, per a press release, in abundance of caution.” CNN also noted that brands include batches of Tag, Sure, Equate, Suave, Rightguard and Brut that had levels of Benzene that were above 2 parts per million,that have yet to be recalled. This recall was made over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, causing Secret and Old Spice products to be pulled off the shelves.

Health experts have discovered Benzene can increase the risk, over time, with repeated exposure. P & G recall states that exposure to Benzene can result in Cancer, including Leukemia, Blood Cancer of the Bone Marrow and Blood disorders that can be life threatening. Experts at the CDC have said that Benzene may trigger Anemia over time. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company began testing their

production, for the chemical, after other manufacturers found Benzene in spray on Sunscreen, earlier this year.

Roger Wicker commented on the recent Supreme Court Case. “As arguments were being made before the Supreme Court last week, I am thankful that 228 members of the Congress have joined an Amicus Brief, asking the court to rule in favor of Mississippi. Millions of Americans will be praying that this becomes a decision turning point in the Cause for Life.”

Good news for churches! “The Associated Press reported that Bill #HB542 Allows such Religious Organizations to operate, to the same degree, during a State of Emergency. New Hampshire Governor, Chris Sununu, signed a Bill for the State that Churches are Essential Services. According to the permanent injunction, Churches and places of worship may never again have discrimination restrictions placed on them, that are not equally applied to a list of infrastructure or “Essential Services” as outlined in several Supreme Court precedents cited in the settlement. (CBS News reported.). Religious Liberty is winning the day and it’s worth celebrating! The Bill makes it clear that officials cannot use public crisis to discriminate against Religious Operations without violating the Constitution.

Decades ago when Bibles and Prayer was banned from schools, many wondered what would become of our society. . . NOW WE KNOW!

A Chemist walked into his shop to find a man leaning against the wall. “What’s wrong with him, he asked his assistant?” “He came in to the shop for some cough syrup, the assistant explains, but I couldn’t find any. So, I sold him a bottle of laxatives instead.” “What, the chemist says horrified, you can’t treat a cough with laxatives!” Of course you can, the assistant declares, “Look at him, he’s far too scared to cough!”

Husband: “When I get mad at you, you never fight back. How do you control your anger?” Wife: “I clean the toilet.” Husband: “How does that help?” Wife: “I use your tooth brush!”

A married couple was in a terrible accident in which the man’s face was severely burned. He was so sick that they couldn’t graft any skin from his body. So, his wife offered to donate some. The doctors felt the only skin she had would come off her buttocks. The couple agreed, but would not tell anyone about where the skin came from. After the surgery was completed, everyone was astounded at the man’s face. He was more handsome than before. One day he was alone with his wife and he was overcome with emotions at her sacrifice. He said, “I want to thank you for everything you did for me! How can I possible repay you?” “My darling, she replied, I get all the thanks I need every time I see your mother kiss you on your cheek.”

Prayers needed: Truman Bell, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt, Richard Harrison, Buddy Bebe, Betty Waggoner, Kala Soto and family, Gene Commans and Joyce and Harmon Latham.

I’ve learned a lot this year. I learned that things don’t always turn out the way you’ve planned, or the way you think they should. I’ve learned that there are things that go wrong and always don’t get put back together the way they were before. I’ve learned somethings stay broken. I’ve learned that you can get through bad times and keep looking for better ones, as long as you have people who love you!

Biggest lie ever heard was eat your food so you can be big and strong. . . . Now look . . . Just Big!! I put my bathroom scale in the corner and that’s where that liar stays until she apologizes! We all know mirrors don’t lie, I’m just grateful that they don’t laugh!

Hoorah, Open enrollment over 12/7 on Medicare! Now wish we had a deadline on Car Warranty calls!!!

Lord, especially in times of trouble, teach us to look at you and your peace rather than the turbulence in which we find ourselves.

Have a God blessed week and share it!