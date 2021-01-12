Gov.Tate Reeves made me proud

Chuck Todd, of NBC’S Meet the Press program, interviewed our Governor on his 11/28 program. This was about the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing on Mississippi’s law that bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. I was very impressed with our Governor’s answers and congratulate him on his stand for the protection of unborn babies! (You can see the full interview by going on Google and listing Chuck Todd interview 11/28/21 with Governor Tate Reeves,in the search bar.)

Rep. Steve Scalise says, “President Biden’s order to release 50 million barrels of oil, from the strategic reserve, is just aimed at distancing people from the administration’s failed policies. Biden’s oil plan is a political gimmick.”

Rep. John Neely Kennedy says, “The White House’s decision to sacrifice America’s energy independence is weak and dumb. The plan shouldn’t be to buy more oil from other countries that hate us.”

Uh Joe, If you can’t get OPEC to produce more oil, you might check with Texas, Oklahoma or Alaska. Rumor has it, they have some! The national oil reserves are for emergency use only, not for leadership incompetence!

I don’t usually brag about going to expensive places, but I just left the gas station! What does beef and oil have in common? Both should be produced in America!

So many people have no clue that we are at war. Just because it doesn’t involve war planes, battle ships and guns, we are fighting for the very soul and freedom of humanity. Make no mistake, we are at war!

Truckers Creed: “Stick together, work together and help each other out. Doesn’t matter what you drive, what you haul or who you work for. Because, at the end of the day, we all have one mission - - - feed our families. - - - get home safe and move America! Without truckers we would be hungry, homeless and naked! (Thanksgiving Day I was on I-20 going and coming from Brandon. Trucks were 95% of the traffic both ways.)

NRC NEWS: This is much worse: “Former President Donald Trump rips Joe Biden for rising inflation, says it is more severe than Former President, Jimmy Carter’s, ‘Stagflation.’” The good news is, Jimmy Carter is a happy man because he’s no longer going down as the worst President in history.” (At everybody’s house, this year, Thanksgiving dinner was ‘Gobble Up Your Money.’)

There’s a blonde and brunette in a car. The brunette is driving while the blonde is in the passenger seat. They’re going down a steep hill when the brunette realizes that the brakes don’t work. She tells the blonde that the brakes don’t work and they will drive off the side of the cliff, because they will fail to stop. The blonde replies, “don’t worry there’s a stop sign ahead!”

EBC news: 12/2 at 6:30 pm, the Women on Missions. We will be preparing Christmas gifts for nursing home residents. Please bring a little $$$ to cover the cost of the gifts. Also, we will be eating. Please bring your favorite finger food.

12/3 at 11:30 am is our regular time for our Senior Luncheon. We will have Scott County Sheriff, Mike Lee, as guest speaker. Please prepare and bring your favorite lunch dish. All senior citizens are welcome to join us. You will be glad that you did!

12/4 at 4:30 pm the Children’s Committee will be taking the children to Lazy Acres to see the Lights;

12/5 at 6:00 pm Our King’s Kids will present their program, “For The Glory Of The King.” Everyone is invited to attend! We will celebrate with our Christmas Fellowship Meal following the program. Meat dishes will be provided. Please bring sides and desserts to complete the meal. There will be a Giving Tree for donations for the family we will help during Christmas.

Prayers needed: Truman Bell, Elizabeth Bell Wicker, Joyce and Harmon Latham, Lou Guthrie, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt, Barbara Dearing, Betty Waggoner, Richard Harrison and Samatha Stroud.

Pope Godfrey will be having an Estate Sale on 12/3rd - 4th from 8am - 5 pm. Check advertisement in this weeks paper.

Reminder, on 12/1, If you start reading, one chapter each day, in the book of Luke before the end of the month you will have read the entire story of Christmas.

Hello God, I want to say Thank You! Thank You for my family, my lessons, my opportunities and my life. I know I’m not always grateful and I’m sorry. Help me not to get so distracted, by this world, that I forget how blessed I am. Amen

Have a God blessed week!