Prayers Needed!

Prayers needed for victims and all affected by tornadoes in Central and Southern U.S. Kentucky’s Governor stated that more than 70 or more have died after Friday night’s worst weather outbreak in Kentucky history. Tornadoes, or strong winds, collapsed a candle factory in Kentucky, Amazon warehouse in Illinois and nursing home in Ark. (The county Coroner said more than 40 people are un-accounted for at the factory.) A stretch of more than 250 miles from Ark. to Kentucky had one violet, long track twister.

Biden said this, “All I know is that the intensity of the weather, across the board, has some consequences of the warming of the planet and climate change. He said, “At this point, I can’t say why.”

Northern District Public Service Commissioner. Brantley Presley, says, unsolicited calls that Mississippians receive, on cell phones, are likely fraudulent. Fines by the commission aren’t much of a deterrent. There are some laws regarding this that can be used and should be used to “tighten up” the law, He supports a ban on all robo calls, which are entirely automated. (I AGREE, but it should include land lines!)

This past week former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows reacted to reports that Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, signed a secret $276 Billion deal with Chinese officials to help develop China’s economy and technology.

Prayer needs: Jackie Burkes, Truman Bell, Bill Rigby, Bro. Chris Harrison, my Brother, James Emmons of Santa Rosa, Ca. and all that have cancer.

Get your Kids in Church. Fight through the stress of getting everyone dressed and there, it’s worth it. As parents, we will be held accountable, If you’re out of the habit, Christmas is a great time to get back into the habit.

Which Bible verse did God write for you? “Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24)

Tears are prayers too, they travel to God when you can’t speak. (Psalms 56:8)

Have a blessed week!