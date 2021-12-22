Birth Announcement!!!

It’s a boy, his name is Jesus!

A Christmas letter from Jesus: When you look for Me at Christmas, you won’t need a special star. I’m no longer in Bethlehem, I’m right here where you are. You may not be aware of Me amid the celebrations. You’ll have to look beyond the stars and all the decorations. But, if you take a moment from your lists of things to do, to close your eyes and say a prayer, I’m wishing for you. You’re the one I want to be with. You’re the reason I came! You’ll find Me in the stillness where I’m whispering your name.

T’was the night before Christmas, God stood over the earth. He looked to and fro, all over its girth. They missed it again He said with a sigh and a tear in His eyes. I gave them My Son, so He could be My gift, to them, from Me. They traded Me in for a man in red, a little tree, and a horse drawn sled. How do I save them and make them see? My love is complete, My grace is free. How do I help them, when all they know, is a talking snowman and a box with a bow. Maybe next year they will stop and see. The biggest gift of Christmas is a little child from Me.

The whole Christmas story shows us that sometimes what God does doesn’t make sense in the moment. His plan can leave us asking, “How can this be?” Sometimes it’s not until it’s all over, in our own eyes, that we can see, what He was planning and doing all along. The Christmas story reminds that even when we are confused, God never is.

I love on Christmas Day when the gift label, on a present, says “From Mom and Dad.” And You just know that Dad had absolutely no knowledge of what’s in there.

Oh by the way, don’t come to me, with your little gift at Christmas and say, it’s not much, but let me tell you something. If you think enough of me to build, bake, or grow something for me out of 7 billion people, this one thing is for me. That’s much. Let’s not forget that this year when we say, that’s not much, but because of the thoughtfulness to think of someone else is much.

Dear Santa, All I want is a Fat bank account and a Skinny body. Don’t mix it up again like you did last year! By the way, I want this too, to be off the extended car warranty list!!!

To all my friends that I am honored to have, may the season warm your soul, bring love to your heart and bless you with everything life has to offer.

“When you are hanging from a thread, make sure it’s the hem of His garment.” (Mark 5:27-28)

This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have!

Tyson Foods. “Our “Meals That Matter” disaster relief trailer is loaded with 600,000 meals for those in Kentucky and Tennessee affected by the recent tornadoes. (A big salute to Tyson for their kind thoughts and generosity!)

I know you have noticed that ground beef is as high as the sky! It must be from the cow that jumped the over moon?

I just have to repeat a conversation that a kindergarten kid had with my teacher granddaughter, Stephanie Roberts. “Mrs. Roberts, I want to tell you a secret.” He asked her to lean over to truly tell her a secret. “Mrs. Roberts you have a lot of curly hair, do you even have ears under all that hair?” (Out of the mouth’s of babes, their thoughts are so sincere. This was too precious not to share!)

May the God of hope, fill you with joy and peace as you trust in Him. May your heart overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”(Romans 15:13.

Merry Christmas to all and God bless!