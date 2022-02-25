Praying for Ukraine

Our hearts and prayers go out to Ukraine and we are getting conflicting reports what is happening there. Regardless, it is horrific that a dictator is so cruel in doing this. I hear that Putin is going to try to take back all territories that were in the Kremlin, when Hitler was in control. If so, this is could just be the beginning of war.

(Morning Press). “As of Saturday morning the Ukraine Armed Forces reported more than 3,500 Russian Soldiers killed, destruction of 102 tanks, 536 BMPS and other armored vehicles, 8 attack helicopters, 14 military planes, including 2 transporter planes. U.S. has poured $350 million worth of weapons into Ukraine. The total U.S. assistance, authorized by Biden, as of past Friday, totals $600 million. (An additional $250 million are to be offered, without regard to any legal provision. Their president snubbed a U.S. offer to be evacuated with his family. (I saw on news where their president, was out on the street with ordinary citizens, and he said his place was to stay and offer any assistance he could provide.).

A look at why does Ukraine matters? “Second largest country by area in Europe and has population of over 40 Million — more than Poland; Ranks 1st In Europe in proven recoverable reserves of Uranium ore; Ranks 2nd in Europe, and 10th in the world, in terms of Titanium ore reserves; Ranks 2 in the world in terms of explored reserves of Magnesium ore (2.3 billions or 12% of world reserves); Ranks 2nd in largest Iron ore reserves in the world. (30 billion tons); Ranks 2nd in Europe of Mercury ore reserves; Ranks 2nd in Europe (13th place in the world) in Shale Gas reserves. (22 Trillion cubic meters); Ranks 7th place in the world in coal reserves. (33.9 Billion Tons).

“Ukraine is an important agricultural country: Can meet the needs of food for 600 Million people. Also, is an important industrialised country; Ukraine matters! That is why it’s independence is important to the rest of the world.”

We are tied to Russia. “We import 595,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia. The Keystone Pipeline would have produced 830,000 barrels per day. Relying on Russian oil is a choice and it’s a stupid one!!!!

“Jesus told us over 2,000 years ago that there would be wars and rumors of wars in the last days.” — but there is one particular thing that he told David E. Taylor, evangelist, in 2004, that we as Americans must heed the warning. Our future is on the line”

(You can read more of his prophecy — several have already come true! “The Warning What God Is Saying To America” on YouTube.

President Biden’s State of the Union address, will be before our news is printed. But, I will give you the invitation letter that Nancy Pelosi sent the president. “Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which guided America out of the crisis, into a great progress. As we not only recover from the pandemic, but Build Back Better. Pelosi wrote into the letter to Biden. “In that spirit I’m inviting you to address the Joint Session on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to share your vision of the State of the Union. (The world is witnessing what happens when you trade General Patton for Gomer Pyle!)

Y’all still riding with Biden? Naaaah, y’all walking, got no money for gas! Best quote I’ve heard in awhile, “You can’t leave those that created the problem, in charge of the solution!”

Today, take a moment to congratulate yourself! You made it through a difficult year! Despite all your challenges and hardships, here you are; still moving forward, still kind, still able to smile. — that is strength!

Did you see where a baby was born on 2/22/22 in room 2 on Tuesday? Quite a story it will have to tell!

Husband asks his wife: “Will you still love me when I’m old and wrinkled?” She replied, “Of course I do! When my grandpa died, my mother and aunt’s thought he deserved a new suit for his burial. Off they went to J.C. Penny’s, where a salesman helped them pick out the perfect outfit. Smiling, the salesman told them, “Today is your lucky day, this suit comes with two pair of pants!”

“For somebody to do well in school, somebody needs to make him go to bed on time and get a good 10 hours of sleep. Somebody must see see that he has his homework done. Somebody must feed him his breakfast in the morning. Somebody must make him mind his teacher. If those things are not done, I don’t care how much money you put in the school system, education will not occur.” (Walter Edward Williams)

A postive mind finds opportunity in everything. A negative mind finds fault in everything!

Congratulations to Leake Academy, Lady Rebels, MAIS - 5A - State Champions!

Prayer needs: Desiree May, Jase Wade, Harmon Lathem, Larry Brantley, And Carolyn Nester. Sincere sympathy to the families of Charles Malone, Betty Brown and Talmadge “Buddy” Rigby in the loss of their loved ones.

Dear Lord, We lift up our Soldiers, Airmen, Marines and Guardsmen into your loving care. Protect our nation from all that is evil. Guard our way through these difficult times.

Have a blessed week, stay warm and last of week stay cool! Mississippi weather is on a roller coaste