Is Biden helping Russia finance the war?

White House under fire for refusal to stop importing Russian oil. This past Thursday, Jacqui Heinrich (Fox News reporter) asked White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, about United States continuing to purchase oil, while simultaneously hitting Russia with sanctions! The White House Secretary responded by claiming the oil from Russia represents only 10% of U.S. imports!

Russia calls the situation in Ukraine a “Special Military Operation.” It has uprooted more than 1.5 million people in what the United Nation says is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. (It is sad for people in Russia that are against this war. Their service men were told they were having a training mission, not a war!)

The Kremlin said Putin told Turkistan President Erdogen that Russia would only halt it’s military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting. If Moscow’s demands were not met, the operation was going on as planned. Erdogen is the third NATO leader to speak to Putin since the fighting began. Turkey said it was “Naive” to expects results from Ukraine-Russian negotiations while fighting continues. (Just in case you think Russia is way on the other side of the globe — just look — almost joins Alaska!

“A pastor in Lviv stated, “please tell your people, because of their prayers, God is really fighting our battles! The Rockets disappear in the air without hitting our homes. Enemy tanks run out of fuel, Russian troops get lost and ask our locals for food and directions. That is showing what God is doing, because we are dealing with the second strongest army in the world. Thank you for your prayers.”

A Jewish family had four brothers, three were murdered by the Nazis. Only one survived, his grandson is President Zelensky of Ukraine.

Joe Biden hopes his legacy is “That I have restored the Soul of this country.” His comment came during his appearance on “No Lie” podcast with host Brian Cohen, after choosing to nominate Judge Ketanj Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. (How are we supposed to forget the things he’s doing to destroy our Democracy? Biden’s greatest accomplishment is showing how great Trump was!)

Choctaw Police confirmed the death of two individuals found dead in the Conehatta Community, late Friday night. Choctaw police have not furnished further details as the Choctaw Police and F.B.I. are in charge of investigation, since the incident occurred on Tribal land. According to social media reports, the incident apparently occurred on Mac Road and McDill Road west near the Scott-Newton County Line.

Laughing with the ladies: A blonde walks into a gas station and asks, “I locked my keys in the car, do you have a coat hanger that I can stick through the window to unlock the door? Ten minutes later a trucker comes in and can’t stop laughing. They ask him, what’s so funny? He replies, “there’s a blonde who is trying to open her car with a coat hanger.” They ask, “So what? This could happen to anyone.” But, the trucker explains, “Sure, but usually there isn’t another blonds in there who yells, “A little more right. A little more left.”

Look at this weather being all springy and cute, like it didn’t just try to kill us last week! I went for a run, but came back after (2) minutes, because I forgot something. I forgot I’m fat and can’t run for more than (2) minutes!

We’ve finally found a diet plan that really works, it’s called the price of food diet! (I bought up ahead some staple groceries this week as I know they are going much higher. They are already higher than a week ago! We may have to resort to buying a bicycle, as the price of fuel is predicted to possibly double in price. It jumped overnight, in fact 30 cents while I was in town. It was $3.49 and I thought I would top my tank off, but when I finished shopping it was $3.79!

The “Truckers Convoy” arrived in Washington, D.C. Metro area this weekend. They circled the Beltway several times. They have come with a message and say they will not leave until they get what they are asking for. This message, according to their website:

“We demand the Declaration of National Emergency, concerning the Covid 19 pandemic be lifted immediately, and our Constitution reign Supreme. (However, the Senate recently passed a bill that would remove the Emergency Bill). President Biden released a statement saying he would Veto this Bill, if it reaches his office - calling it a reckless and costly mistake.” (Part of message from ‘Red Alert News). (I would like to see them change their purpose of demonstration to “Get the Oil pipeline opened up again.”)

Don’t say God is silent, when your Bible is closed!

Heavenly Father, as we rise to meet each new day, let us be filled with your spirit. Wherever we go, let us spread love, joy, peace, goodness and faithfulness. Let us desire to become more like You and worship You in all we do. Help us to desire these things more than the sin that entices us. Thank You for always going before us, in the name of Jesus, I pray, Amen

Please stay safe and I pray each person reading this will have a God blessed week!