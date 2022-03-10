Gas Prices

Have you thought about why we are having high prices on oil/gas? Maybe it’s to condition us for the “Green Energy” to supply electricity for electric cars? It may be shocking, but it is precisely what the “Green” left has long hoped for. For years they’ve dreamed, if they could make gas expensive enough — like $8 a gallon that would make the public demand electric cars and mass transit.

We’d magically have a breakthrough on “Green Energy.” That will allow breezes and sunbeams to generate enough power to sustain our society, and to charge tens of millions of new electric vehicles. (Starting price on those cars are $56,000 and wait time is extremely long). There are things Biden could do right now to fix it, but Biden refuses! (Joe, let’s just forget the Build Back Better and put it back the way you found it.)

Senator Joe Manchin, a D.C. Democrat, with common sense, is talking about how fast and easy it would be to get American oil flowing and gas prices back down, if the government would take it’s foot off the necks of energy producers.

When this is all over and sanity is restored, don’t take life for granted as we did before. When this is all over, the clouds will all clear, take hold of your loved ones and hug them near. When this is over, we’ll hear birds sing, listen to the melodies they bring. When this is all over, and children can, let them play — let them be wild and free, to make up for lost days. When this is all over, remember the brave, who wore scrubs and gowns and the countless they saved.

A church leader in Ukraine told a team that his biggest fear is that, if they are occupied by Russia, they will not be able to worship freely. He said death would be better than to be told they could not openly talk to God. May we all have that boldness. God, please protect them!

Pence to run for president? On this past Tuesday, the former V.P. sat down for an interview with Fox News Business. It was during that time that he weighed in on whether he would be running for president. According to Pence, at the appropriate moment, he and his family will arrive at a conclusion about whether he would run in the 2024 presidential election. This clearly leaves the door open for him to make a run for the White House.

One name that has repeatedly come up, as a potential candidate to run for president, has been Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis. Over the last two years, the Florida governor has gained immense support from conservatives for his statewide leadership.

If you are struggling today, remember this: you have survived everything you’ve done to this point …… the best day of your’s is yet to come. They’re still people you haven’t met and things you haven’t experienced. You can do this! Take life day by day and be grateful for the little things. Don’t get stressed for what you can’t control.

You only need two tools in life. WD-40 and Duct Tape. If it doesn’t move and should use WD-40. If it moves and shouldn’t use Duct Tape!

WTOK News — Generals, Colby Hollingsworth is taking his talents to the Big Apple! He is a senior at Newton County Academy and is a line backer and running back. He signed with St. John Fisher on Thursday to continue his athletic and academic career. St. John Fisher is located in Rochester, NY. The Senior will head to N.Y. After graduation in August.

The CDC is now recommending you wear a face mask over your eyes when pumping gas to prevent heart attack!

While you are praying for Ukraine don’t forget to pray for your own country because it’s falling apart from the seams.

Have a God blessed week!