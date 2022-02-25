Winter or Spring?

March is certainly teasing us with a little glimpse of spring and then snatch it away for more cold weather! I will be happy to see April come with it’s possible surprises. Won’t be long until we’ll be wishing we could have saved back some of those cool days. Pollen is going to possibly be our next challenge, not looking forward to it!

A big congratulations on Ms. Joyce Harrison’s 102nd birthday!! She is a precious lady and her talents are many. She especially has always been extra good with anything that blooms. God bless you Ms. Joyce, we love you!

Texas Governor, Gregg Abbot, has turned Biden’s trash into border treasure: Texas has acquired a large quantity of 30’ wall panels from contractor’s who were building the wall for Trump. The material is from the federal contracts cancelled in 2021 by the Biden Administration. Texas is able to build the very same wall at a faster pace and lower cost, that even what President Trump would have done. They are getting both land and panels. The bottom line is that Biden was allowing the panels to just lay on the ground. Now it will be put up protecting and securing the great state of Texas!

Remember Shadrach, Meshaseh, and Abednego? God did’t put out the fire. He just put Jesus there with them and they came out unsinged and without smoke, It’s not about God stopping things that look all bad; it’s about who’s in there with you!

Western Journal: Texas Rancher’s Reject Biden’s Administration aid offer. “It’s a political stunt!” Texas Ranchers are turning back the handouts from the Biden Adm., insisting that instead of payments, to make up for the damage illegal immigrants caused them, the administration needs to address the crisis at the border.

The Washington Examiner reported on 2/28 “ That the Dept. of Agriculture, Natural Resources Section, is offering the farmers the chance to make claims for damage to fencing, livestock and damage to crops, according to the report.” Many Rancher’s say this does not solve their problems. “It looks good on paper and for the media.” Paul Schuster told the Examiner, “But in reality, it’s not servicing us right now. I don’t have high hopes we’re going to get money or that it’s not going to work because of the way it is worded. — he said he’d spent as much as $60,000 on fence repairs. One person classified the program “Too slow and too cumbersome!” We are not going to apply because there’s going to be strings attached!”

What form do you fill out to get your taxes back on all the equipment we left In Afghanistan? Just one more question: If Tobacco Tax is meant to discourage smoking, is income tax meant to discourage working?

Why I like retirement: Question - How many days in a week? Answer - (6) Saturdays and (1) Sunday; Question - When is it a retiree’s bedtime? Answer - (2) hours after falling asleep on the couch; Question - How many retirees does it take to change a light bulb? Answer - It only takes (1) but, it might take all day; Question - What is the biggest gripe of retirees? Answer - There’s not enough time to get everything done; Question - Why don’t retirees mind being called Seniors? Answer - The term comes with a 10% discount!

Some call it multi-tasking, I call it doing something else while I try to remember what it was I was doing in the first place.

It is great to hear that David Tadlock’s back surgery went well and he is back going strong at the stockyards. He shared that the market is holding good on cows, but calves are down. This downturn is due to the price of fuel and because we don’t have a processing plant in our state. An additional $50 per calf has to come out of the purchase, price for freight.

Prayers needed: Sincere sympathy to these families who have lost loved ones: Harmon Lathem, Carolyn Parish Wadsworth, Edward May, and his nephew Rickey May, who passed away just-hours apart. (Information given by Nancy May Rogers, a relative)

When you take your last breath, the only thing that matters is that your name is written in the “Book of Life.”

“Peter denied Jesus three times and cussed while he did it. Fifty six days later he preached and 3,000 people got saved. You aren’t defined by your past! God isn’t done with you yet. He’s the God of second chances! Because He lives, I can face tomorrow!

The Ukraine war is showing lots of sadness, destruction and much bravery of it’s citizens! From my perspective, I can only pray for them and I hope all will join me in constant prayer that God will intervene and victory will be theirs!

Have a blessed week and share it with others.