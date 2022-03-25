Goodbye March

“As March comes to a close, don’t forget that March is Women’s History Month. March 8th was International Women’s Day. It’s the first March, in history, during which a male was declared a NCAA Women’s swimming champion! A woman, with an advanced degree from Harvard, swore that she was incapable of determining what a woman was. With the sudden society-wide professed amnesia about what a woman is, maybe it’s time to change the name of the annual observance to International Whatchamacallit Month.” (Huckabee)

Biden at it again - “Top American officials sought, on Sunday, to clarify that America does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. At the end of President Biden’s speech, in Poland on Saturday, he said that Putin “cannot remain in power!” U.S. Sec. Of State, Anthony Blinken said “Biden had simply meant, Putin could not be “Empowered to wage war against Ukraine or anywhere else.”

This statement makes sense, to me! “Arguments have been made that V.P. Kamala Harris’ selection for the V.P. Position was the first and only smart political move by the Biden camp. Kamala would not carry any states for Biden, and was notoriously bad in campaigning. So, why the pick? One word - insurance! Any move to remove Biden from office, would have to face the reality of elevating Harris to the presidency. The more incompetent the V.P., the harder it would be to remove Biden. If that was the rationale behind the pick, it is now coming back to haunt the Biden Administration.” (Deepstatetribunal.com)

Russia says it will stop military action in a moment, if Ukraine meets three conditions, according to the Kremlin. They are demanding that Ukraine ends its own military actions; changes its Constitution to enshrine neutrality; end the possibility of joining blocs like NATO or EU and recognize Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent status. Peskov claimed that Ukraine has been informed of the demands, and that they were told this could stop in a moment. News of the talks comes as Russia remains frustrated by a strong Ukraine defense, having so far failed to capture a majority of its targets and reportedly struggling with logistic’s issues.

A restaurant in Las Vegas has dumped its Russian Vodka, in the streets, as a protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trending View: “Woke up warm and safe in my bed. While someone else heard bombs over their heads. I jumped into a nice hot shower, while someone else lost their power. I hugged my family, we were all together, while others said goodbye possibly forever. While I fear the money I spend, others worry of losing the country they defend. In the time it took me to write this post, many have lost the things they loved the most. So, when I start to complain, I will stop myself and pray for Ukraine. (Art Small)

EBC News: NO FOOLING”. Our Senior Lunch will be Friday April 1st. At 11:30 AM. In addition to bringing your favorite dish, we will have a time of Show and Tell. Please bring your favorite item from past to present to share. Now having Wednesday night meal. Be sure to sign up on the Sunday before you plan to eat. Congratulations to all children and youth who had their first Bible Drills on Wednesday night past. Our older children/youth will be doing a second drill on Wednesday night, 3/30, at 6:00 PM; Quarterly Business Meeting next Sunday, following the morning service. We will be voting on two Deacon nominees, Phillip Quigley and Charles Malone. (If you are looking for a Church Home, please join us.)

Prayers needed: Leslie White who broke her foot last week and Bailey Bone who broke her nose playing softball. Sincere sympathy to the families of Sue Hammons, Mike Noel and Earline Squires in the loss of their loved ones.

Don’t say God is silent —. When your Bible is closed! “The eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous and His ears are open unto their cry.” (Ps. 34: 15)

Father God in Heaven, Thank you for the beautiful days you are giving us, another chance to live, love, have peace, with hope and enjoy the beauty of Your creation. I am especially thankful for Your Holy Presence! I surrender everything to You. Please guide and protect us, I ask in the precious name of Jesus. Amen

Have a blessed week and share it with others.