Warning!

Warning to those who may be “Faint at Heart.” Be careful when you go grocery shopping! The prices that are being charged at the grocery stores and gas pumps make me decide somethings can be left off. Coffee is not my favorite, when I saw the current price, I was shocked! Eggs were another shocker and butter shelves were empty. How can we believe that, according to President Biden, “We are not going to have a recession and if we do it will be a small one.”

FB Posting. Ms. Care Center of Morton. “Ms. Care Center and Bro. Tal got the pleasure to participate and honor in a wedding that took place here at our facility and oh, it was a beautiful wedding indeed! It’s never too late for love or too late to get married. We give thanks to the family for letting us be a part of their special day.”

A 26 year old man decided to have a cup of coffee. He put a cup of water, in the microwave, to heat it up (not sure how long he set the timer for). When the timer went off, he removed the cup from the oven. He noticed the water wasn’t even boiling, but suddenly the cup blew up into his face. The cup remained intact until he threw it out of his hands, but the water had flown into his face due to the built up of energy. He has first and second degree burns on his face and possible loss of sight in his left eye. A doctor attending him stated, “This is a fairly common occurrence, water should never be heated alone. If it is, something should be placed in the cup to diffuse the energy, such as a wooden stir stick, tea bag, etc., nothing metal.”

Tip for cleaning glass stove top and stainless steel sinks: generously put baking soda on, spray, or pour, peroxide over and use old toothbrush to rub in circles. May need to let it sit a little while and reapply peroxide. When soda has dried, pile up and dispose of it. Use damp cloth to completely clean and then use dry cloth to polish. (This method was much easier and did a great job of cleaning for me.)

When I was 18 I used to touch my toes 20 times each morning. These days I have a cup of coffee and wave at them. Never laugh at someone’s situation, because you just never know, if someday, you will find yourself in the very same position.

EBC News: WHY? Judgement House is this week, 10/22 & 23, from 3-8 pm. Strongly recommend for children, under 10, to be accompanied by adult/guardian. Reservations strongly advised - call 601-672-6297.

Prayers needed: Sandra Walker Ivey, Alexander Donald, Hazel and Dennis Squires, Cathy McGee Mitchell, Adell Black and all suffering with cancer. Sincere sympathy to the families of Regina Gant, Opal Allen, Tanner Scott Yarbrough and Debbie Park in the loss of their loved ones.

The truth is, we all need encouragement and motivation. Everybody needs somebody to cheer them on, someone who sees the best in you. There are too many putting others down in this world. Be a positive influence in someone’s life!

My grandchildren are a window to my past, a mirror of today, a door to tomorrow and keeper of my heart for all eternity. I wouldn’t change my grandchildren for the world, but I wish I could change the world for my grandchildren!

When Church becomes optional to you . . . it will become unnecessary to your children.

When people bring up your past tell them Jesus dropped the charges.

Have a blessed week!