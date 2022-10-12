Why? Judgement House

Live Performances beginning at 3:00 pm on October 22-23. “WHY? Finding Purpose When Life Doesn’t Make Sense.” Ephesus Baptist Church, 3535 Ephesus Road, Forest, MS 39074. Admission is free. Love offerings accepted. Children under age 10 should be accompanied by a parent/guardian. (Reservations strongly recommended. Call 601-672-6297.)

Breaking news! Federal Investigators believe they have sufficient evidence against Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, with crimes and making false statements about Green Purchase’s and now it’s up to a Delaware U.S. Attorney, who was nominated, by then, President Trump to take the next steps.

Scientists made a startling discovery conducting a test on Joe Biden and a rock. They found, not only did the rock possess higher intelligence than Biden, but the rock was more useful.

Since Roe/Wade was overturned, millions of dollars have been pouring in, by donors, into pro-abortion and they have one thing in mind: use the mountains of cash to fuel a landslide win for pro-abortion candidates this November. Meanwhile, pro-life groups across the country are struggling up to keep active donors, that have stopped giving. Too many people have viewed the end of Roe/Wade as the end of the battle, when it’s just the beginning.

Just for jokes: My four year old came screaming from the bathroom to tell he’s dropped his toothbrush in the toilet. So, I fished it out and threw it in the garbage. He stood there for a moment, then he ran to my bathroom and came back with my toothbrush. He held it up and said, with a charming little smile, we’d better throw this one out too, cause it fell in the toilet a few days ago.

When I give you a portion of my time, I’m giving you a portion of my life that I will never get back. Please don’t make me regret it. Please make a pledge to go vote in November! We have to put feet to our prayers. When we pray that God will save our country, it is our responsibility to go vote. There has never been a time, in my lifetime, that it’s been more important than now!

Prayers needed: Tracey Skinner, Franky Haralson, Jack Mayatt, Harry Culpepper, J.C. Nicholas, Hazel and Dennis Squires. Sincere sympathy to the family of Jean Adkins. Jean was Bro. Sonny Adkins’ wife. (He is a well know Baptist Minister) in the loss of their loved one.

When people hurt you over and over, think of them as sandpaper. They may scratch and hurt you a bit, but in the end you are shiny and they end up useless! Remember this, It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice!

Without a dream, we reach nothing. Without love we feel nothing and without God we are nothing. God is the hope you need when life doesn’t make sense.

Have a blessed week and share it with others!