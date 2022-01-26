Congratulations Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart, a Philadelphia, Ms. native, has been selected to receive the Mississippi Arts and Entertainments Award (Max) Hall of Fame. I remember when some our church youth got to go on stage and sing with him, before he obtained fame. Most deserved award!

A 100 year old WW II Veteran, Jerry Stoughton, told his wife, on his birthday: “It’s going to be a “Birthday Party” or a “Wake” Party” as he was laughing. “She got mad when I said that, but it’s a fact — you never know when you are going.”

While on the ride called “Life” you have to take the good with the bad; Smile when you’re Sad; Love what you’ve got and remember what you had; Always forgive, but never forget; Learn from mistakes, but never regret; People change, things go wrong, Just remember the ride goes on.

Joe Manchin is still holding the “Build Back Better” plan from passing. “Just exactly why does Joe Manchin oppose this plan, as it being pushed in the Senate? “His reasoning is High cost of bill: cites concerns about rampant inflation; several of the Green Energy policies and the recurring Tax Payments, without a work requirement. He says “Further talks on the Build Back Better plan will start from scratch.”

Rep.Senator, Majorie Green, Rep. from Georgia, has been fined, once again by the House Ethics Committee for refusing to wear a mask, on the House floor. This comes after the N.Y. Times reported that she has been more than 30 times for not obeying the rules about wearing masks. She has accumulated more than $80,000 in penalties. She was pictured with black mask stamped “This Mask Is As Useless As Joe Biden.”

If you missed the way to get 4 Covid test kits, it is Covid.gov or call 800-232-0223 (ES time from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. 7 days a week. They are supposed to start being mailed by the first of February.

After Biden’s speech last week, when he seemed to suggest it would be okay if there were “Minor Incursions” by Russia into neighboring Ukraine. The Ukraine President sent this message to Biden. “We want the great powers to know that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as president of a great power.”

“Do you support only American citizens should be allowed to vote? I think we should have the constitutional amendment that only America citizens should be allowed to vote in our elections and I think we should have a photo I.D.” (Brad Raffensperger, Ga. State Secretary of State)

“I would believe a sighting of Big Foot, riding a Loch Ness Monster going to an Elvis concert, before I believe Biden got 78 Million legal votes.” (Anonymous)

What do we learn from cows, buffaloes and elephants? It is impossible to reduce your weight by eating grass, salads and walking!

I noticed that some of the authorities on Covid say that if you’ve had your three vaccines and have Covid, you are possibly, safe from getting it again for three months. I was in Wal-Mart last week and almost everyone was wearing masks. Remember we are in flu season and mask should help with it too.

Will it rain, or will it snow? I live in Mississippi so I don’t know! We are certainly having some cold weather now! Can hardly believe that February is just a few days away! As the old saying goes, “Time flies when you’re having fun.!

Lord, especially in times of trouble, teach us to look at You and Your peace, rather than the turbulence in which we find ourselves. Amen.

My sincere sympathy to the Donna Hunt family in their loss.