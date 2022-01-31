Super Bowl Suggestion

From a Marine Corp. Colonel in Afghanistan: So, with all the kindness I can muster, I give this one piece of advice to the next “Pop Star” who is about to sing the National Anthem, at the next sporting event: Instead of using gymnastics and physical gyrations for your concert, just sing this song the way you were taught to sing it in kindergarten — straight up, no styling. Sing with the constant awareness that there are soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines watching in bases and outpost all over the world. Don’t make them cringe with your self centered ego and gratification. Sing it as it you are standing before a row of 96 year old WWII veterans, wearing their Purple Hearts, Silver Stars and flag pens, on their cardigans, and want you to be proud of your harmony and this country they love. Not because you want them to think you are a super star musician. .. They could see that from your costume, makeup and your entourage. Sing the Star Spangled Banner with the courtesy and humility that it tells the audience that it is about America, not you! And, please not everything needs to be spunked up! We’re getting weary of that. Francis Scott Key does not need your help!

It’s called the “National Anthem,” not the “Race Anthem.” It has nothing to do about color. It’s all about being an American!

“Operation Christmas Child: BIG NEWS: The. Numbers are all in! Join us for thanking God for 10,505,155 Shoe Boxes, gift packed and donated worldwide!! This represents 10,505,155 children who are given the Gospel Opportunity that you made possible. Over 10.5 Million children will learn how to have a relationship with God through His Son, Jesus Christ. Millions of these children will go on to complete the Greatest Journey Discipleship Program which they will learn about following Jesus.”

Best little joke ever! “Little Johnny, in the 4th grade, meets Nancy Pelosi while she is visiting a grammar school in Tampa, Florida. Their teacher was having a discussion about words and there meanings. The teacher asked Nancy if she would like to join in the discussion? Most children gave her the correct word for Tragedy. The last one took the cake! Finally, the little boy raised his hand. The teacher held her breath! In a quite voice he said, ‘The plane carrying you was struck by a friendly fire and blown to smithereens, that would be a tragedy!’ Fantastic, exclaimed Pelosi: ‘And, can you tell me why that would be a tragedy?’ Well said Johnny; ‘It sure as hell wouldn’t be a great loss. And you can bet your sweet behind it wouldn’t be an accident either!’ The teacher left the room!”

Congratulations to Madison Pettigrew Windham for getting the “American Academy of Nurse Practioners” License. (FNP). We are proud of you Maddie!

Engineers make bridges. Artists make paintings. Scientists make rockets. But, Teachers-make them all!

I feel like this, how about you — 30 days hath September, June and November. All the rest have 31, except January which has 973!

January 28, 2022: “Husband of former Miss Mississippi was fatally shot in front of his wife and two year old son, while he was sharing the Gospel in Montgomery, Al. Thomas Hand, Jr (37) and Christine Kozloski Hand (31) were married in 2016 and have a son together, Roman. The couple announced that they were expecting their second child just two days before he was shot and killed. It has been reported that Hand was standing alone, with his wife and son, sharing the Gospel with a family in a poor neighborhood, when a mumbling, shirtless 12 year old male walked up to Hand and shot him. The family has just moved to Al. from New Orleans to escape the Violence that was going on in their suburb.”

A Pessimist sees a dark tunnel; An Optimist sees a light at the end of a tunnel; A Realist sees a freight train and the train Engineer sees three idiots standing on the tracks!

Prayers needed: Carolyn Nester, Larry Brantley, Shannon Alford and all cancer and Covid patients. Sincere sympathy to the family of Wayne Harvey in their loss!

I don’t walk with God. I can’t keep up with Him. He walks with me and waits for me every time I fall behind.

Tonight before you go to sleep, think of something that makes you smile. There is always something, no matter how difficult the day might have been. You will sleep better, you will feel better when you wake up. You will face your new day with a positive mind. Take charge of your happiness!

Have a blessed week and stay safe!