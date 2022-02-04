Weather Warning!

Breaking News: Due to the cold weather, there will be NO farms closed. Each and every farmer will be out in the blistering cold and blowing wind, tending to their livestock and going to tend to their chickens. They will be praying for their equipment and machinery to work, no frozen pipes, no frozen waterer’s and warm and safe animals and chickens. If you know a farmer, or if you ate yesterday and plan to eat today...thank and pray for farmers!

Never thought about this. “Don’t clean your yard and garden too soon. Wait until the temperature is consistently above 50 degrees. Many butterflies, bees and other pollinators are currently wintering in dead leaves and hollowed out stems of last years plants. Let them bee!”

We just observed our American Heart and American Cancer Day on 2/4/22. If either of these diseases affect you, family or friends there is a YouTube song “In Jesus Name” (God of Possible) by Katie Nichole that I promise you’ll be blessed listening to it!

Remember, anyone can love you when the sun is shining. In the storms, of life, is where you learn who truly cares for you!

Waiter: “How do you like your Steak, Sir?” Man replied: “Like winning an argument with my wife!” Waiter: “Rare it is!”

A little girl was sitting next to her Grandpa, as he read her a bedtime story. From time to time she would take her eyes off the book and reach up and touch his wrinkled cheek. She touched her own cheek after she touched his. After awhile of thinking she asked her Grandpa, “Did God make you?” He looked at her and said, “Yes, Sweetheart God made me a long time ago.” She paused for a few seconds and then asked, “Did God make me too?” “Yes, indeed he made you a little while ago.” Feeling both of their faces, she whispered to him, “God’s getting better at it, isn’t he?”

EBC News: 2/20 at 4:30 pm the younger children will be participating in a Walkathon to help support the Center of Hope. Please support these children (by pledging a donation) and all the parents and babies helped by the Center of Hope.

It’s time to sign up for summer camp at Central Hills. Children from 1st through 6th grade. Registration forms and a $30 deposit are due by 2/23. For questions, contact Jessica Muirhead; Youth Camp June 13-16 at Central Hills. If you want your youth to go and have not signed up, contact the Youth Committee immediately. There are only a limited number of spots left.

WOM are collecting items for our school children and the Peace House during the entire month of February. See members of WOM for further information.

Prayers needed: Carolyn Nester, Kel Harrison, Nelda Holifield, Jack Mayatt, Bro. Bobby and Edna Warren, Wanda Bell Mosley, Huey Bell, Lola Oxner, Judy Burkes Stewart and Larry Brantley. Sincere sympathy. To the families of Billy Ray Alford, Brandi Vega, J.C. Boles, Steve Massey and Joshua Scott Cripps in the loss of their loved ones.

I want to be like Saul. I want to be on the road to De-Mask-us! (Funny stuff)

TID BITS: I read that 4,153,237 were married last year. Not to cause a problem, but shouldn’t that be an even number? Money talks, but all mine ever says is goodbye. You’re not fat, you’re just easier to see. If you think nobody cares,when you’re alive, try missing a couple of payments. I find it ironic that the colors red, white and blue stand for freedom until they are flashing behind you. AND You know, when you’re young, that tingly little feeling when you love someone, that’s common sense leaving your body. (Laugh with the ladies)

We’re so often hard on ourselves, but remember everybody has a chapter they don’t want read aloud. Take a moment, sit back, marvel at your life; at the mistakes that gave wisdom, at the suffering of your strength. Despite everything, move forward, be proud of this. Continue to endure. And remember, no matter how dark it gets, the sun will arise again!

Aging is just like a Garage Sale. Some stuff looks old, some stuff doesn’t work and some stuff you can’t identify! At age 12, I fell off a bike, at high velocity unto a gravel road. I biked 5 miles home. At age 50 I used the wrong pillow — my back was non-functional for 2 days! Y’all enjoy those 20’s, 30’s and 40’s, because in your 50’s that “check engine” light is gonna come on!

I pray for your healing, that circumstances would change. I pray that the fear inside you would flee. In Jesus name, I pray for a breakthrough to happen today. I pray for miracles over your life, in Jesus name. Amen

Have a God blessed week and enjoy the sunshine that is predicted.