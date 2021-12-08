Happiness

Congratulations to all those who participated in Sebastopol’s Small Town Christmas. Job well done.

Thanks to Bro. Mark Gill and the congregation at Freetrade Church of God for the very real depiction of “A Night in Bethlehem.” Thank you for the many hours of hard work that everyone one put in to make this a success. If you missed the presentation, you missed a blessing.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Rita Kennedy, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony,Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel,Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people: Kasey Palmertree, Colene McNair, Chrissy Childs, Ricky Comans.

Bible study each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

The youth at Salem are preparing a Traditional Christmas Nativity for Sunday night, December 19. More details to come. Everyone is invited to attend.

The youth at Salem will be selling Mocha Frappes, coffee, and assorted goodies in the fellowship hall from 8-9 a.m. prior to Sunday school. Proceeds from their weekly sales will help pay for their Christmas activities. Support the young people if you can.

Thought to ponder: “The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts!”