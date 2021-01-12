Christmas Open House starts Thursday

Thursday-Saturday, December 2-4, the town of Sebastopol will be having an open house event. Be sure to shop at your local merchants during this time. On Sunday, December 5, there will be a Small Town Christmas Celebration. Two great holiday events to highlight the merchants in the town. Small Town Christmas celebration will be from 3-6 p.m. in the park. Lots of fun activities are being planned.

Also on Sunday, December 5, the Freetrade Church of God will present “A Night in Bethlehem”--a walk through live Nativity with real camels, sheep, and goats. The Nativity will be from 3-6 p.m. The church is located at 146 Hanna Road just off Hwy 488.

Monday night , December 6, the Drama Club will present its annual play. The play starts at 7 and the admission is $7 per person. Be sure to support the Drama Club.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Rita Kennedy, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people: Penny Dobbs, Charles Gould, Devin Hall, Tony Sistrunk, Jessica Vance, Robin Johnson, Cynthia Lester, Ryan Burkes, Ashley Windham, Cal Easom, Becky Gunn, Renae Fisher, Nathan Barber, Linda McDill, Matt Clark, Falon Sullivan, Jason Price.

Bible study each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

The youth at Salem are preparing a Traditional Christmas Nativity for Sunday night, December 19. More details to come. Everyone is invited to attend.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 28, the youth at Salem will be selling Mocha Frappes, coffee, and assorted goodies in the fellowship hall from 8-9 a.m. prior to Sunday School. Proceeds from their weekly sales will help pay for their Christmas activities. Support the young people if you can.

Thought to ponder: “God will take you through places you don’t understand just to bring you to the place where He wants you to be,” — Toby Mac