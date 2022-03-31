Tent Revival is next week

Coming April 10-14–a tent revival in the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly. Featured speakers will be as follows. Sunday–Bro. Mike Harper, Sulphur Springs Baptist Church; Monday–Bro. Jason Price, Golden Grove Church of God; Tuesday–Bro. Church Vance, Crossroads Church of God; Wednesday–Bro. George Ellis, Mount Zion Baptist Church; Thursday–Bro. John Harris–Truelight Missionary Baptist Church. Live music–Bro. Jason Price and Golden Grove Church of God; Johnny Jones and the Sulpher Springs Praise Team; Kiley and Ashton Culpepper; Becky and Hannah Perkins; and the Murphy’s.

Happy anniversary to Jim and Linda Grayson.

Happy birthday to the following people: Dalton Thames, Shannon Tucker, Cindy Leach, Amy Gomillion, Iran Hillman, David Mowdy, Keith McCraw, Michelle Triplett, Tabatha Sullivan, Justin Chaney, Shelby Benson.

Happy milestone birthdays to the following: Don Hardin, 80; Betty Maxey, 86, Maude Loper, 99.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs: Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Carol Madden, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Cynthia Gibson Stuart, Jimmy Skelton. David Dennis, Gary Kiddy, Cullen McCoy, Emily Bright, Kyle Bankston, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Prayer —the most powerful weapon against trials. The most effective medicine against sickness, and the most valuable gift to someone.”