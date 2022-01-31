Beauty and Beau is Sat.

Remember the beauty and beau pageants at Sebastopol School this Saturday, February 5. Call the school for details.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Kyle Bankston,Sherry Thrash, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Carol Madden, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vancen, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people: Amelia Netherland, Reese McCraw, Kellie Nickson, Susan Jackaon, Cindy Buffington, Casey Frink, Cling Wright, Terre Pickett, Judy Clark, Michael Wilson, Haley McInnis, Cutina Brantley, Kacie Wilkinson, Claudia Patrick, Nekki Stiles, Doug Kelley, Zywon Ogletree, Kristin Mullin, KaylaHenry, Jake Garvin, my daughter Jennifer Leigh Ann Jackson, and my niece Jazzimine Lathem.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Prayer – Do you pray? Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Make the world a better place, live for God, love one another, and pray for all.”