Busy Time

It has been a very busy first month of school at Scott Central. We started off strong and have not stopped despite Covid restrictions and hurricanes. We are already half-way through the first 9 weeks of school. Progress reports were distributed to students last week.

Our football team is off to a great start and has won the first two games of the season. The Rebels defeated Morton on August 27th with a score of 40-10 and they also won against Union last Friday with a score of 34-15. The Rebels will play at Newton County on September 10 and meet up with Bay Springs at home on September 17th.

Our newly formed Lady’s Volleyball team has had several games. They are showing marked improvement with each game. It is no easy feat to create a new sports team from scratch. These young ladies are to be admired for their willingness to be part of this pioneer team at Scott Central. Coach Lee Killen has devoted many hours in teaching the required new skills and techniques and developing a cohesive team. Good luck Lady Rebels and keep working hard! Your efforts will pay off!

The Scott Central Rebel Pride Band has developed an excellent half-time show. They are perfecting their presentation in preparation for their upcoming marching competitions. Band Director, Kat Riser, suffered serious injuries in a recent automobile accident, but she is fortunately making a good recovery. We wish her continued improvement and a speedy return to school.