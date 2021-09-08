Our community is deeply saddened by the September 1st transition of former Scott County Justice Court Judge Wilbur McCurdy. Judge McCurdy served this county for more than 20 years and left an outstanding legacy. Memorial services were held September 5th at New Liberty Baptist Church in Morton. Continued prayers for his family, especially his wife, Betty, and their sons, Matt (Carlie), Adam (Deanna) and Justice Court Judge Ben (Brittney), and brothers Frank, Dennis (Doralene), Willie, and Billy (Lisa). Wolf Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our hearts are saddened by the transition of Mrs. Josephine Odom Chambers whose Graveside Memorial was held Monday, September 6th at the New Hope Church of God in Christ. Mrs. Chambers was a lady whose love, kindness, and compassion were very much admired by all who knew her. Our prayers are with her family, especially, her children, Percy, Jr. (Kim), Demetirus (Kim), Montel, Nicole (Derrick) Little and Gwendolyn Chambers; her mother, Mrs. Ella Wease Odom, and siblings.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Johnnie Lee Johnson who was memorialized Saturday, September 4th at Mt. Olive M. B. Church in Lake. Our prayers are with his family. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Cora Lee Evans who was memorialized Saturday, September 4th at Greater Holy Hill COGIC in Morton. Please remember her family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Graveside Interment Services were held for Mr. Percy G. Shepard Saturday, September 4th at the Agape Faith Gospel Christian Fellowship Church Cemetery. Elder Arther Kennedy officiated and delivered Mr. Shepard’s eulogy. Other program participants were Rev. Chris Spivey, Elder Odom, Cheria Spivey and Chasity Spivey. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Dorothy Shepard, and children. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

We join other friends and family of the late Mrs. Augustine Bibb Kelly of Pearl who transitioned August 25th. She was an educator at JPS for over 30 years, and was very active in the MS Democratic Party. Our prayers are with her family especially her daughter, Chesley (Christopher) Bullin, and grandchildren. Dean Funeral was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We join others across the state and nation in celebrating the life and legacy of sociologist and national bestseller author, Dr. James W. Loewen, who was a former Tougaloo College professor. He died August 19th. Although he wrote several bestsellers, we remember this statement: “History is important. More than any other topic, it is about us. Whether one deems our present society wondrous or awful or both, history reveals how we got to this point.” He was the author of Mississippi: Conflict and Change, a high school state history textbook. The MS State Purchasing Board rejected this textbook which prompted the filing of a successful lawsuit. Our prayers are with his wife, Susan, and their children. Nicholas and Lucy.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Tommy Joe Wash, LaToya McClendon, Lamar Gatewood, John Lee Evans, Gail Lee, London Thompson, Flo Chambers, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Mae Jane Kimble, Fannie Bradford, Travis Ward, Kitty Colbert, Jenia Turner, Emma Reed, Nettie Kennedy, Eva Marie Rankin, Don Bell, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to Legacy Donor/Change Agent Dr. Selika Sweet, board certified in Family Medicine, who recently joined Merit Health Medical Group in Jackson. Dr. Sweet’s clinic is located at 1860 Chadwick Drive in Jackson. She can treat your entire family for everything from minor emergencies to chronic disease management and preventive care.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Mike (Tiffany) Mosley on the July 27th arrival of the new addition to their family. Malena Miracle Mosley entered this world at Merit Hospital in Flowood weighing 7 pounds, seven ounces. She was 19 inches long. Welcome Malena Miracle!

Mother’s Day is the second Sunday in May, the third Sunday in June is Father’s Day, and the second Sunday in June is Children’s Day. Is there a national day to recognize and honor grandparents? Yes, that day is next Sunday, September 12, 2021. So, join us in celebrating and honoring our grandparents, great-grandparents, and great-great-grandparents this Sunday.

Even if your grandparents live far away, that does not mean you can’t celebrate with them. A telephone call, text, facetime, zoom, or even a special card or note, will convey your love and appreciation for them. This day is celebrated to show the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. During this time of the COVID-19 and Delta variant Pandemic, our lives have been reshaped in unthinkable ways. It also gives us a greater appreciation for grandparents and Grandparents’ Day more than ever. Many of our children have been physically separated from their grandparents, and this separation affects both the grandparents and the grandchildren.

We encourage grandparents and older adults to share their love, moral values, wisdom, perspectives and key civil values with young people, and advocate on their behalf. Continue to show them your love. Children, youth, and younger adults are being asked to commit to do something grand and connect and serve with your grandparents or older adults in your community.

Together, grandparents and older adults can reach out to their grandchildren and younger adults, and together reach out to decision makers and begin one of the most important dialogues in our history: discussing how, as a country, we can address the many challenges facing future generations.

Happy Grandparents’ Day from Legacy and the Legacy Change Agents!

Please mark your calendar for Thursday, October 21st from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and join the virtual 8th Annual Black Family Summit. The Summit participants will discuss the Economic Impact of Health Inequity and Racial Justice. For additional information, please call 601-957-7670.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between September 12 - 18, namely, Marzavious Bradford (12), Minnie Holifield, Annie Ickom, Rhonda Carter, Terrell Pierce, and Brandon Harris (13), Ugie Crudup and Molly Hughes (14), Barbara Horton Longmire (15), and Marilyn Nicks and Martha Stingley (16).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #634: Dr. Sylvester Parker, Jr. is the first African American to open his dental practice office in Scott County. He graduated from E. T. High School in 1965. The correct response was provided by Mrs. Susie Boyd.

Grandparents Day Quiz Teaser #635: Who originated and campaigned for the establishment of Grandparents’ Day? Which President signed a federal proclamation designating national recognition of Grandparents’ Day.