Remember the sick and shut-ins

Jackson State University won the game (7-6) against Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Florida last Saturday. Leslie Ross attended from here. The team was dressed really well. They had on tailored matching suits that were provided by one of the ex-football players.

Sympathy to the Shepard and Harper family in the passing of Percy Shepard. He passed last Sunday morning in the hospital in Brandon. His graveside services were held last Saturday at Agape Full Fellowship Church Cemetery in the Midway Community. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Odom and Chambers Family in the passing of Josephine Chambers. Her services were last Monday, Sept 6, at New Home Church of God in Christ, Hillsboro. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Midway M. B. Church Anniversary is scheduled for September 19 during regular service.

Sympathy to the Johnson and White families in the passing of Claudie B. Johnson. His services will be Saturday at Harmony M. B. Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Lewis and Allen families in the passing of J. C. Lewis and Carrie Lee Allen. Their arrangements are incomplete at my press time. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with their arrangements.

Sympathy to the Moore and Jones families in the passing of Pauline Moore Jones. Her services were last Saturday at New Chapel Cemetery in Pulaski. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements. Mae Carol Patrick you have my condolences in the passing of her mother, Pauline Moore Jones.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992.