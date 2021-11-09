Good Stewards

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

After School Tutoring at Excel Community and Learning Center Morton is serving students in grades 1, 2 and 3. Cost per month will be $50 for first child, $40 for a second child, and $5 for a third child. For more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

If you are interested in helping the Bound to Excel Mentoring Program you may contact Andre Hollis 601-942-8409. This program has helped many youths in our community.

Happy Birthday To: Jackie Patrick, Eunice Burgess, Ronny McCoy, Tiera Lindsey, Roneka Matheny, Rudolph Lindsey, Clois Slocum, John Lewis, and Kerry Harper

Prayers And Concern For: Tamkeria Gipson (granddaughter). Mary Mays, Nell Magee, Bridgett Townsend, Mike Townsend and Rev. Johnny Qualls

On September 4th our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference John 10:1-10 with the subject Recover what was lost.

Food For Thought: When God created earth, He did ask us to be good stewards of His beautiful world. Have we done that? No. Over the years our priorities have shifted. We tend to focus more on the needs of our planet than on the needs of people. As Christians, when we leave this earth and come to meet our Maker face to face, He won’t be as concerned about whether we recycled as much as whether we obeyed His mandate of sharing the Gospel. So, are we spending our days worrying about our carbon footprint or more of our time dealing with our eternal imprint? We should always pray for opportunities to share the mercy and love of our Savior with people of all nations whether it’s overseas or simply across the street.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.