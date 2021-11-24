Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Deangelo Breashears, son of the late Mr. James Breashears, and grandson of Forest native Mrs. Vernal Williams Breashears. Memorial services were held Tuesday at Midwest Funeral Home in Chicago. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Sam Cleveland Butler who transitioned November 12th. Graveside Services were held at the Little Rock M. B. Church with Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiating and delivering his eulogy. Other program participants were Rev. Randy Lewis, Deacon R. C. Williams, Rev. Smith Butler, and Gail Johnson. Our prayers are with his family especially his brother, Percy Lee “Doll” Butler. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Johnny Mae Moore who was memorialized Saturday at St. Peter (Blossom Hill). Please keep her family in your prayers. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Bethanna Lois Odom Thomas, a native of Harperville, who died November 9th. She was the daughter of the late James and Martha Odom. She was memorialized November 19th in Milwaukee.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Bobby Graham who was memorialized Saturday at Newton’s St. Hill M. B. Church. Please keep his family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Ms. Teresa Ealy was memorialized Friday at Bethlehem M. B. Church in Tuscola. Our prayers are with her family. Please keep her family in your prayers. Final arrangements were entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

A beautiful Graveside Service was held for Ms. Deborah Patrick Saturday, November 20th with Pastor Chris Spivey officiating and delivering her eulogy. Pastor Louvene Robinson officiated as mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Lauryn Moore, Joseph Tucker, Kimberly Ward, and LaTrina Gray. During her service, nieces LaTrina Gray and Kimberly Ward shared their love through a “Trip down memory lane with Aunt Debra.” We were especially touched by the display of loving affection by her family, especially her grandchildren (Kayla Grace and Ethan) who wrote letters, drew pictures, and placed them in her casket. A grandmother’s love is forever. Please continue to remember her family, listed in last week’s column, in your prayers. Please add her sisters Rosa Townsend and Learia Patrick to the list of her relatives. Special thanks to the Concord M. B. Church family members for their assistance and service during repast. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, especially former Election Commissioner Fannie Bradford, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Tommy Joe Wash who has been released from the hospital, LaToya McClendon, Julian Parker, Flo Chambers who is hospitalized, John Lee Evans, Gail Lee, Mae Lee Kimble, Lamar Gatewood, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Elaine Thomas, London Thompson, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and other readers facing health challenges.

Happy belated birthday greetings to Sister Eileen Hauswald who celebrated her special day Sunday, November 21st. St Michael Catholic Church parishioners delivered their love by singing “Happy Birthday.”

Congratulations to the Jackson State University Tigers, Eastern Division Champions, on their Saturday victory over SWAC rival Alcorn State University with a score of 24 to 10. December 4th is an important date for Jackson State and Western Division Champions Prairie View. This game, to be played in Jackson, will determine the SWAC Championship! Go Tigers!

The University of MS (9-2) will meet its rival MS State (7-4) Thanksgiving Day to determine the Egg Bowl winner. Should be an interesting game!

Parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church celebrated “The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe” on the last Sunday of the liturgical year. During his homily, Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas inquired if this world looks like the Kingdom of Christ. He cited examples of Christians hating Christians, and asked why we hate each other if we are all Christians. We should allow God to rule over our country and lives. God rules the world through us, but we have failed to follow God’s will because we want to do our own will. It seems we want to please people instead of pleasing God. In closing, he referenced that God has placed creation under our control. Instead of taking care of creation, we are destroying it. What influence does Jesus exercise over our lives as our king?

Members of the Little Rock M. B. Church family enjoyed Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ Sunday sermon entitled “He Finished So That I Could Start.” His scriptures referenced were Psalm 37:4, Psalm 42:1-2, Psalm 51:8-11, and John 19:28-29. When Jesus said, “It is finished,” it was time for us to do GREATER WORKS. We now have the Holy Spirit to guide us to live holy and help others in their everyday walk with Christ. When faced with a CRISIS, we learn who CHRIST IS. Exposure creates desires so we must be mindful of the things we expose ourselves to. THANKSGIVING is a grateful heart which creates THANKS-LIVING that pleases God daily. It’s time we love BIGGER, live BIGGER, listen BIGGER, laugh BIGGER, and dream BIGGER!!

Legacy Change Agents encourage readers to celebrate Thanksgiving Day and the season by sharing your blessings and bringing joy to others, either by listening, feeding, clothing, praying, and/or offering services. In the spirit of sharing our blessings, for which we are thankful, Legacy Change Agents partnered with Forest Head Start family and provided 40 new coats for the students. Healthy goodies and COVID supplies were shared. Special appreciation to Center Administrator Sheila Y. Brown, Maria Crane, Patsy Bland, Sharon Grant, Carolyn Macon, Denise Stowers, and Tessa Davis for their assistance.

We encourage our readers to call a friend, loved one, home bound, hospitalized, or other person who would enjoy this Thanksgiving season once you reach out to them. Their appreciation and joy will add to your blessings. May all of God’s blessings and life’s goodness come together to bring you a happy, healthy, safe, and plentiful Thanksgiving. We are grateful for our supporters.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between November 26th and December 3th, namely, Louella McConnell (26), Rev. Henry Patrick and Ephraim Ringo (27), Dr. Selika Sweet and Francis Patrick (30), Lakendra and Lakenya Scott (1), Johnnie Porter, Jean McCusker, Kimberly Cager, and Andre’ Hollis (2), and, Josh Pinkston and Jody Matheny (3).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 645: These local educators were coaches in Scott County public schools, namely W. L. Slaughter, N. C. Eiland, John Kennedy, Jordan Perry, William Brown, Carl Lucas, McKinley Kincaid, and Marvin Morgan. Congratulations to Granville Freeman who provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser #646: What is the common thread between Mesdames Beatrice Brown-Jackson, Odessa Graves, Bettye Parker Smith, Ruth Boler-Johnson, Mattie Harvey, and Ethel Dace Parker?