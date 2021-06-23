Our community is saddened by the tragic death of Virgil Arrington, 13-year-old Bettye Mae Jack student, who died when a car hit him at Farris Park. Young Arrington’s life will be celebrated Saturday, June 26th at 11:00 at Mt. Carmel in Morton. Our prayers are with his family especially his grandparents/ guardians, Anthony and Gloria Boyd. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

We are saddened by the transition of Mrs. Doris Rand Graham, niece of the late W. L. Slaughter. Her Memorial Service was held Monday, June 21 at Jackson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Please keep her family, especially her children, Raymond, Jr., Felicia Brown, Nathan Graham, Sr., and Eric Graham, Sr., in your prayers.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held for Ms. Carrie Lanette Smith Saturday, Juneteenth at W. F. Mapp Funeral Home. Rev. Billy Ray Lyles delivered her eulogy; her cousin, Mrs. Oreathis Smith, was the mistress of order; her brother Lawrence Smith, along with Denisha Evans, was one of the musicians; her sister Cassandra Smith Street shared remarks; and her niece, Dr. Candra Street Mack read scripture. Other program participants included Mrs. Martha Reed, Alderwoman Cynthia Melton, Election Commissioner Carolyn Knowles, Charlean Youngblood, Ann Lyles, and Leola Battle. We referenced her transition in last week’s column. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with our readers who are experiencing health challenges. We ask special prayers for Legacy Change Agent Mrs. Dorothy Strong who was injured in an accident and is recuperating at her daughter’s home. Dr. Thomas indicates that her mother is mending well. Special prayers are also requested for Mrs. Emma Thomas Reed, Lonnie “Squirrel” Broadfoot, Helen Swan Stowers, LaTonya Sherrel Ford, and our other readers who are experiencing health challenges in your thoughts and prayers.

A special birthday greeting to Rev. John Perkins who will celebrate his 91st birthday in Jackson at the Perkins Center June 16th. He and his wife, Mrs. Vera Perkins, celebrated their 71st anniversary Monday, June 14th. Congratulations to one of our favorite couples, Rev. Dr. John and Dr. Vera Perkins.

Special birthday greetings to our 95-year-old reader and supporter, Mrs. Loyce Gary Collier, who enjoys catching up on happenings. Mrs. Collier’s daughters, Linda Walker, Deborah Walker, and Sandra Jane, family and friends honored their mother with a beautiful Birthday Program Saturday, Juneteenth, at Farris Park Community Center in Morton. Mrs. Collier’s sister-in-law, 99-year-old Mrs. Ethel Gary from Oakland, CA, enjoyed the festivities. Additional details on this very special occasion will be shared in next week’s column.

The children (Constance, James and James, III “Tre’”) of Constance Slaughter-Harvey surprised and treated her to a 75th Birthday Retreat at the Columbiana, AL Magnolia Manor. They enjoyed resting and relaxing in the two-story weatherboard Neoclassic Revival style house originally built in 1853. While there, she enjoyed movies, being pampered and receiving texts, calls, cards and gifts from friends and relatives. Earlier in the week, she and Tre’ enjoyed the cattle farm tour at the Mabry farm in Lake and the delicious fruit pizza!

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed Word and Communion Service where Sister Eileen Hauswald gave a wonderful reflection. She related how she went sailing twice on Lake Michigan, both times with a fellow who worked on a merchant marine ship. First time, smooth sailing. Second time, bad storm, like in the Gospel. She related how she trusted this man’s experience and did not get frightened. She said that in the midst of life’s storms, we are called to move from fear to trust. It was good seeing Franciscan Sisters Rita, Camilla and Kathy who were visiting friends.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family enjoyed Sunday service as Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered her Father’s Day message. The theme was “Fathers You Have Been Chosen By God.” Her Scripture reference was Genesis 18:19.

Little Rock M.B. Church service was in person and via YouTube. Devotion was done by Deacon R. C. Williams. Pastor Thomas’ sermon theme was “Leaning on God’s Grace.” The Scriptures referenced were 2 Corinthians 12:7-10 and John 1:14-17. We have the tendency to lean to our own understanding. In order to understand, we must first learn how to ‘stand under.’ Stand under the authority of the One who gives grace. Paul was given a thorn in his flesh to keep him from being conceited. God gives us a thorn to keep us humble as well, so that when our heads INFLATE, the thorn will DEFLATE. We don’t know exactly what his thorn was but we all have a thorn. The thorn isn’t doing as much damage as the enemy’s message that’s attached to the thorn. The enemy’s message gives off a negative connotation in our minds. We’re listening to the wrong message instead of listening to God’s message, “My grace is sufficient for you. When we’re weak then He is strong.”

It was a special honor for former Election Commissioner and Coach Roy Pinkston to speak at the First Annual Roy Pinkston Basketball Camp held Friday and Saturday, Juneteenth, at the Forest High School. During his remarks, he encouraged youth to be respectful and to obey and love their parents. The event was sponsored by his grandson, Coach DaTodrick Pinkston, who was assisted by Assistant Coach Kotreece Bender. More than 45 students (K-6) participated in the camp. Other volunteers included FHS basketball players, LaWanda and Lawaneca Pinkston, Jomiski Nelson (who provided the tee shirts), Principal Tim Scott, and others who provided food and support. We salute these young leaders and send special kudos to Coach Roy Pinkston and his grandson, Coach DaTodrick Pinkston, who is also a member of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Advisory Board. Way to go and keep investing in our youth.

Kudos to Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Sorors for partnering with Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Change Agents as they completed Target 5 Community Service Project. They prepared Global Impact bags for children in the Scott County area in recognition of World Refugee Day 2021. Thanks to Target 5 chairwoman Pat Carr, Target 5 Co-Chairwoman Tiffani Jones, President Marilyn Cole and members Stephanie Smith, and Martha Harper Kincaid. Special thanks to Legacy Change Agent Martha Kincaid for her assistance in coordinating this partnership. Head Start staff and youth were among the first to receive Global Impact bags June 17th.

Members of the MHV-Cluster Club made their annual Father’s Day visit to Magnolia Manor on Father’s Day. They visited residents and provided “Happy Bags” to them. Club members making donations included President Carolyn Macon, Connie Wash, Bobbie Carter, Ester Perry, Annie Stewart and Alderwoman Cynthia Melton. Melton, Wash and Macon presented the gifts to the residents.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during June 26 – July 3, namely, Mary Frazier, Jadarion Stingley, Cory Qualls, and Essence Hughes (26), Kymberlyn Amos and Cadarris Patrick (28), Matthew Futch, Bonnie Lyles Odom and Lewis Lyles (29), Thomas Smith, Kim Brown and Elaine Baker (30), Mary Nichols and Channing Diveley (1), Datodrick Pinkston, Evelyn Nick, and Ron Miguel (2), and Latecia Parker (3).

Answer to Father’s Month Quiz Teaser #623: Tuskegee University Agricultural Scientist and Inventor, Dr. George Washington Carver, was known as the “Father of the Peanut Industry.” He developed hundreds of products using peanuts, sweet potatoes and soybeans. The correct response was provided by Mrs. Charity Jones Robinson.

Father’s Month Quiz Teaser #624: Who is considered the father of basketball?