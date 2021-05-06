Our prayers are with the family and friends of the late former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale who served with President Jimmy Carter from 1977-1981. He reshaped the position of vice president from a ceremonial role into a position of influence. Former Minnesota Senator Walter Mondale was the Democratic Presidential Nominee and ran unsuccessfully with Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate. His presence and dignified leadership will be missed.

Please keep Tougaloo College President Carmen Walters in your prayers during her time of bereavement with the transition of her brother. One hour before his transition, she and he enjoyed good times at his home in NOLA. She lost her husband and two sisters-in-law last year. Her inauguration is set for this Saturday, May 1st. Our prayers are with her family.

A beautiful Graveside Service was held for Mr. Donald R. Lindsey Saturday, April 24th at Lovelady Cemetery with Rev. Andre Ware officiating and delivering the eulogy. Program participants included Rev. Ware, Mesdames Stephanie Spivey, and Wanda Brown. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers, especially his mother, Mrs. Josephine Holifield Lindsey, siblings, Eloise Horton, Clara Thomas, Patricia Bland, Zoetta Lindsey, Melinda Brown, Alfreda Lindsey, Howard Lindsey, and Sammy Thomas, and aunt, Bobbie Beamon. Final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of retired educator Mr. Robert (Bob) Moman of Tougaloo. He transitioned Saturday, April 17th. Memorial Service was held Saturday, April 24th at Peoples’ Funeral Home. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Please keep the family of the late Mr. Harvey (Beau) Johnson, III in your prayers. Graveside Service was held Thursday, April 22nd at Autumn Woods Memorial Garden. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his parents, former Jackson Mayor Harvey and Mrs. Kathy Johnson.

A Celebration of Life was held for former Jackson Councilman Frank Blunton Thursday, April 22nd at Garden Memorial Park. Please keep his family especially, his son, Eric Bluntson, and nephew Rev. Frank Melton and grandniece Teselyn Melton Funches, Esq.

Our prayers continue to be our readers who are experiencing health challenges, especially Rudi Burks who is resting at home, Evelyn Williams, Helen Harris, Flo Chambers, John Lee Evans, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Carolyn Knowles, Fannie Bradford, Ernestine Reed, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Don Bell, and Rev. Larry Weathers.

Congratulations to Ms. Tia Patrick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck (Barbara) Patrick, on her honor as Valedictorian for the 2021 graduating class of Tougaloo College. She is the sister of Liyah Patrick, and granddaughter of Mr. Otis Ormond, the late Mrs. Barbara Ormond, and Mr. and Mrs. Jim (Evelyn) Patrick She majored in Mass Communications with a minor in Pre-Law. While at Tougaloo, she participated in the International Program where she travelled to Germany, England, Africa and South Korea. Tia will attend Columbia University in New York. Way to go Tia and know that we are proud of you!

Legacy Change Agents enjoyed conducting interviews for the Scott County African American Historical Society. Rev. Charles and Mrs. Ester Denson Watkins were interviewed Wednesday and their files will be preserved for historical purposes. For additional information regarding this program, please contact the Legacy Administrative Office.

Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. is accepting applications for 11 Legacy 2021 Scholarships. Applications may be obtained by going to the Legacy website at www.leacef.com. High School seniors may contact the website or request applications from their school counselors or their churches. Deadline for submission of the applications is May 6th. For questions, please contact the Legacy Administrative Office at 601-469-0990 and leave a voice message.

The Fourth Sunday of Easter was celebrated at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Gustavo blessing ladies of the Chaplet of Devine Mercy, namely Mesdames Rosie Mabry, Cecilia Thomas, Katherine Smith, and Claudia Rowland. The homily message (John 10:16) concerned the Good Shepherd and Christ as our Good Shepherd. Several Biblical shepherds were Abel and David who provided for their sheep, and the sheep provided for their shepherd. Because of their close relationship, the sheep learned to recognize the voice of their shepherd. With Jesus as our Good Shepherd, we learn to know Him and spend time with Him, and we know Jesus is willing to give up everything for us, including His life. We are all part of the same flock of which Jesus Christ is our Shepherd. We should protect the most vulnerable including the elderly, children, immigrants and the marginalized. As Christians, we do go alone in life, we are accompanied by our Good Shepherd, and a great community of brothers and sisters in whom we support each other.

Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church family celebrated Sunday in person, via Facebook live, and teleconference with Pastor Shirley Wilder delivering the message. The message topic was “At the Appointed Time” and the Scripture reference was Matthew 13:24-30, 37-43. Pastor Wilder asked for continued prayers for one another, those who have lost loved ones or suffered themselves from COVID, for the sick and shut in, and the front-line workers. In the midst of all this earthly turmoil, remember God’s blessings and prepare ourselves to receive them. We tend to forget what God can do for us and feel we can do it alone. We need to distinguish seeds planted by God and those planted by Satan. Show our children that you are a child of God. Stop judging others and forgive them as we ask God to forgive us. Keep our hands in the hands of the Lord. We are so busy thinking we are to be served rather than being of service to God. We can always call on Jesus. Pastor Wilder closed with a beautiful a cappella rendition of “Call on the Name of Jesus.”

Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church Sunday service was via YouTube. Pastor Sheldon Thomas provided the devotion. His sermon theme was “A Peaceful State of Mind.” The Scripture references were Galatians 6:7-8, and Philippians 4:4-8. Our peace is under daily attack by three forces: our Flesh, the Enemy, and the World. These forces move us into worrying rather than being concerned. Worry does not relieve us of tomorrow’s troubles, but it does steal the strength of today. We must seek peace of God daily which is a powerhouse over our state of mind and gives us great understanding. Peace is praising everything about Christ everyday.

Birthday greetings to babies born during the first ten days in May, namely, Mrs. Helen Harris and Georgia Patrick (1), KeAreona Pauls (4), Bettye Myers (5), Regina Thomas (6), Bobby Thigpen (7), Mae Williams (8), and Cynthia Melton, Tamu Green, Adrian Kelley, Roe Powell, and Tenia Brown (9).

Answer to Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #615: Joseph Hernandez was elected Congressman from Florida in 1822 and became the first Hispanic member of Congress. Once again, Mrs. Sheila Brown provided the correct response!

Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #616: Who is the first Vietnamese to serve in the United States Congress? What state did he represent?