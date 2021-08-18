Our prayers are with the family of Makayla Robinson, 8th grader at Raleigh High School in Smith County. Makayla attended school most of last week before quickly succumbing to complications from the virus. School reopened August 6th and students were not required to wear face covering but had the option to bring them in. Within the first few days of school, 76 students and 11 educators tested positive, forcing an additional 411 students and 11 educators to quarantine. A special thanks to the members of the Forest Municipal School District and the Scott County Board of Education and their respective superintendents for stepping up as trustees and protecting the health of our children during this pandemic with COVID-19 and the Delta variant. Please keep Makayla’s family in your prayers.

Our hearts are saddened by the August 10th transition of Mr. Michael “Big Mike” Jerome Walden, Jr. He was an educator, coach and entrepreneur who graduated from Forest High School and Jackson State University. A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held Sunday, August 15th at Wolf Funeral Home Portico with Rev. Henry Patrick officiating. His eulogy was delivered by Rev. Willie Robinson and other participants included Deacon Dennis Hayes, Rev. Wayne Williams, Johnny Rae Morgan, Mario Kirksey, Lisa Darby, and his daughter, Milalai Walden. Our prayers are with his children, Misha, Milalai, Jeanette, and Kizzetta: brother Roosevelt Smith, sister/cousin Thomasine Griffin and brother/ cousin George Griffin. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our community is saddened by the August 9th transition of Dr. James Benjamin Gatewood, who, along with his loving wife, Attorney Brandi Denton Gatewood, recently returned home where they both continued their passions for medicine and law. Dr. Gatewood was a graduate of Forest High, MS College, University of MS Medical Center, and went on to become one of the most accomplished Hematologist and Oncologist in the south. His life and legacy were celebrated during a memorial tribute held April 15th at B. Gatewood Studio where friends paid their respects to Dr. Gatewood’s family. Our prayers are with his wife, his parents, Joey and Linda Gatewood, and other family members.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Jordan Randall Mapp, son of the late Gregory and Shirley Mapp, who transitioned August 9th. He was a 2003 graduate of Forest High School and furthered his education at Meridian Community College. A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday, August 14th at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering the eulogy. Mrs. Linda Bland was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants included Jackie Evans and Michelle Sharpe. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his children, Bradley, Layla, Aiden, Shamar and Josiah, siblings Julian Mapp and Tykila Mapp, and grandmother Sarah Harper.

Funeral services were held for Mr. James Monroe King Saturday, August 14th at Union Grove M. B. Church Cemetery in Lorena where Rev. Donald Keyes delivered the eulogy. Other program participants included Minister Jeffery Smith, Rev. Lee Crosby, Ben Bradley, Floyd Dixon, Eddie Dixon, Teresa Battle, Mary Bailey, Rev. John Blunt, Malissa Dixon, and Laquanda Clayton. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Lillie King, and children. Please keep his family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held Saturday, August 14th for Mr. Kenyelle Donsha Morgan at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where Rev. Willie Robinson delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Melissa Graves was the program guide. Other program participants included Brittany Parrott, Revs. Marcus McDougle, Stanley James, Reginald McCoy, Paul Ford, and Perry Fletcher, Dr. Stephanie Rhodes, and Mesdames Davida Fletcher and Renee’ McDougle. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers, especially his daughter Kyniah Morgan, and parents Janiece and Lonzie Odom and Purvis Morgan. Deans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Citizens from Jackson, Hinds County, and Mississippi paid tribute to the late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Dan Vance, Jr. at the MS Coliseum Saturday, August 14th. Among those paying tribute to this special servant and compassionate law enforcement officer were Lt. Governor Hoseman, House Speaker Gunn, Mayor Lumumba, former mayor Tony Yarbough, Supervisor Graham, JSU President Hudson, City Clerk Anderson, Interim Sheriff White, Commander Jones, Jackie Amos, Willie Jones, Jay Johnson, Dennis Dupree, Rev. Joe May, and life-long friend Kenneth Keys. Bishop Jeffry Stallworth officiated and delivered the eulogy, and WJTV anchorwoman Erin Pickens was the mistress of ceremony. His JSC classmates and Lanier High School classmates also joined in paying honor to this giant. Beautiful bagpipes music and gospel hymns were shared. Our prayers are with his family including the love of his life Tonia Vance, and his children, Lee Vance, III, Delorise Love, Latoya Hulitt, Bertrina Henry, and Jamila Green.

A beautiful Celebration of Life Graveside Service was held for Mrs. Betty “Bett” Joyce Butler Saturday, August 14th at the Murray Temple Rebirth COGIC. Elder Terry Frazier officiated and delivered her eulogy. Mrs. Katie Frazier was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants included Ministers Lacardio Douglas and Ricky Viverette, Demarius Brown, Kizzie Viverette, and Brittany Parrot. Please continue to remember her family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, LaToya McClendon, Judge Wilbur McCurdy, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Gail Lee, Ruben Ruiz, Lamar Gatewood, Lonnie “Squirrel” Broadfoot, John Lee Evans, London Thompson, Emma Reed, Mitchell and Mary Nichols, Mitchell and Carolyn Montgomery, Mae Jane Kimble, Margaret Patrick, Kitty Colbert, Flo Chambers, Fannie Bradford, Jenia Turner, Don Bell, Eva Marie Rankin and others who are facing health challenges.

We enjoyed hearing from Mrs. Roseann Lynn of Ashville, NC who sends her warm regards to friends. She appreciates keeping up with happenings through The Scott County Times.

During Sunday’s Mass, St Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This feast is about a woman willing to give her life for the reign of God. We were reminded that Mary said, “The Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name (Luke 1:46, 49). We are saddened to see Father Alex return to his former parish as he prepares the way for Father Adolfo Suarez.

Congratulations to Carolyn and Cleophus Amerson on their 57th wedding anniversary – August 14th, and to Liz and Frank Edmonson on their 50th anniversary on August 17th.

Little Rock M. B. Church service was via YouTube. The sermon theme was “Ascend with Me.” Scriptures referenced were Psalm 24:1-4, and Philippians 3:12-14. Athletes want to be at the top of their game. Singers want to be at the top of the charts. Students want to be at the top of their class. Christians should desire to ascend higher each day in the Lord. On this journey, we will never arrive or peak out until we enter glory. The enemy constantly tries to distract us to keep us sidetracked. We must have the power of focus just like a drill that pursues a hole until it breaks through. In sporting games, a coach says, “Keep your eyes on the goal or prize.” Don’t let your past become present. Forget those things that are behind, and reach for that which is ahead. stay focused!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between August 22 and August 25th, namely, Christina Ealy, Angel Laster, Hugh Haralson, and Janya Dillion(22), Abraham Perez, Kelly Ellis, Shanod Ringo, Dock Rhodes, III, Dommick Williams, and Steadman Nicks (23), Jomiski Nelson, and Patsy Nicholson (24), Hannah Gatlin (25), and Mateo Gomez, and Shirley Holloway (26).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 631: Forest native, Dr. Mary Coleman is the mother of Kiese Laymond, multi-award winning author of “Heavy: An American Memoir” which won several national awards including the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction. He is now the Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing and English at the University of MS. Mrs. Susie Boyd provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 632: Who is the first African American meteorologist at WTOK in Meridian, and what is her connection to Scott County?