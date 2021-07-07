Continued prayers for the family of Mrs. Vinnie Grace Futch Evans. Memorial services were held for her in Houston, TX July 3rd, and local Memorial services will be held this Saturday, July 10th at 11:00 at Reach One Teach One Center. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband of 53 years Arsell Evans, children Daniel Evans and Judy Evans-Williams, and two brothers Sammie Lee Futch and Eddie Futch. Please keep the family in your prayers. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Gloria Pace Miley who transitioned Sunday, July 4th. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held Saturday, July 3rd for Mr. William Shepard at the Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment services and military honors were held in the Sylvester U. M. Church Cemetery. His final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Ja’Derek Gray. His Celebration of Life was held Saturday, July 3rd at Sherman Hill U. M. Church. Our prayers are with his family especially Ms. Janice Gray. Please keep his family in your prayers. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Karmaseh Mahn , daughter of Carolyn Crook Mahn and Stanley Mahn, and granddaughter of the late Lamar and Mandy Crook. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 10th at Mount Ephraim Baptist in Atlanta. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges. Special prayers for Gail Lee, Michael Walden, Lamar Gatewood, London Thompson, Helen Harris, Mae Jane Kimble, Fannie Bradford, Mitchell and Mary Nichols, Pauline Bryant, Mildred Guyse, Flo Chambers and daughter Renee McLemore, Kitty Colbert, Jeania Thomas Turner, Don Bell, Emma Thomas Reed, Linnie Kay Lofton, Lonnie “Squirrel” Broadfoot, John Lee Evans and Eva Marie Rankin.

Congratulations to Scott County Youth Court Referee J. Norman Brown who retired June 31st following 34 years of service to the Scott County Youth Court. We wish him well and hope his retirement is full of joy and relaxation. Roy Noble Lee, Jr. will assume the referee position July 1st. He will continue to work with Youth Court administrator Lisa Addy, Youth Court Prosecutor Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Youth Court Counselor Frederick Payne, and School Attendance Officer Octavia Kincaid. We will miss Referee Brown who is considered one of the most knowledgeable Youth Court Referees in the state.

We enjoyed the Morton Prayer Installation of Elected Officials Thursday, July lst at the Farris Park Activity Room. Rev. Sheila Cumbest of Morton U. M. Church, M. R. Regan of Strong Tower Worship Center, and Prayer Warriors Janice Williams, Diana Palm, and Olivia Capone shared prayers throughout the program. Elected officials expressed appreciation to voters. Mayor Keeton thanked citizens and saluted board members for their commitment to move Morton ahead as a united body. The refreshments were delicious and special thanks to City Clerk Dorothy Redeemer and her committee members for the refreshments and decorations.

Congratulations to Mrs. Cora Hardman Jones on her second retirement. Ten years ago, she retired from state government after having served more than 25 years in the office of the Secretary of State. Shortly after that retirement, she returned to work and this time, she worked in the private sector with the Molpus Woodlands Group. Thursday night, she was honored by the Woodlands Group with a special retirement dinner/reception at the Table 100 Banquet Hall. She, husband Andrew, children Andrea, Shaneka, and Brittany, and granddaughters Coralyn and Parker, enjoyed the appreciation event. Congratulatory expressions were made by three of her former employers, Dick Molpus, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and Bob Lyle. We extend a hearty congratulations to Mrs. Jones and best wishes for an enjoyable retirement.

We enjoyed our July 4th teleconference with Forest native and Legacy Change Agents Bonnie Russell Hodge and her husband Melvin Hodge of Pocahontas. They called to wish us and friends an enjoyable July 4th and to send best wishes.

We join with others across the state, nation and globe in extending happy anniversary wishes to former President Jimmy and Mrs. Rosalyn Carter on their 75th anniversary! What a love story.

As part of its mission, Legacy salutes Dr. Mohammad Arain and the Lackey Pediatrics Clinic staff for their support of this community’s infant needs. According to Legacy’s Community Monthly Needs Assessment, youth and infants deserve and are in need of community support. Kudos to the Lackey Pediatrics Clinic staff.

We enjoyed Independence Day Mass at St Michael Catholic Church where Father Alexus offered celebratory prayers prior to his homily. Citing Mark 6:1-6, he noted that Jesus was a prophet without honor in his own town, among his kin, and in his own house. He referenced that all true prophets are obedient to God’s mission. Parishioners were encouraged to be hopeful in spite of contradictions and hopelessness. During his visit to the White House in 2015, Pope Francis reminded us that “Religious freedom remains one of America’s most precious possessions…we are all called to be vigilant, precisely as good citizens, to preserve and defend the freedom from everything that would threaten or compromise it.”

Little Rock M. B. Church services were via YouTube. Devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. Pastor Thomas’ sermon theme was “Stay in your Lane and Keep your Eyes on Jesus.” The Scriptures referenced were Hebrews 12:1-2, and 1 Samuel 18:4-10. Our spiritual lives work like natural life. When driving, we must stay in our lane and keep our eyes on the road. Many things come to distract us like jealousy and comparisons. We allow our blessings to blind us from the Giver of the blessings. Saul began to look at David because of his anointing. Saul worshipped his position as king instead of worshiping the King of Kings. He was more concerned about position, while David was more concerned about the presence of God. In order to overcome this life, we must continue to hold on, hold out, and hold fast to God’s unchanging hand.

Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter President Albert Gray advises all members that the Chapter meeting is Thursday, July 8th at 5:30 at Cats Cave.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between July 9 and 15th, namely, Cheryl Slaughter Ellis, Rashaan Butler, Jaylen Burks, Jamea Nelson, Tekkes Pace, Tiana Moore, and Carl Lamb (9), Zarion Ringo (10), Justice Myers and Jordan Herring (12), Marquavious Bradford, S. Terrell Futch, J’Ciana Lacey, Jo Ann Pheal, and Vincent Soloman (13), Billy Rashod Gray and Sherry Young (14), and Tamarrow Jones, Malchi Rayford, and Terrence Smith (15).

Answer to Father’s Month Quiz Teaser #625: James Figg is considered the father of bare-knuckled boxing; Jack Broughton is considered the father of modern boxing; and Muhammad Ali is considered the greatest boxer with Sugar Ray Robinson running a close second place.

Quiz Teaser #626: Which Scott County resident retired as IRS Western Regional Director?