Our hearts are saddened with the July 16th transition of First Lady Shirley Hord Macon who was a member of the 1966 Hawkins High School class. Please keep her family, especially her husband, Rev. George Macon, in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at press time.

Our hearts are deeply saddened with July 18th transition of Mrs. Mamie Spencer. Heartfelt sympathy to her children, Kimberly Connerly, Kathy Ellis, and Frederick Spencer. Final arrangements are incomplete.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held July 16th for Mr. Frederick “Poochie” Stowers at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Chris Thompson officiated and delivered the eulogy, entitled “Keep Riding.” Mrs. Tina Thompson was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Ms. Taneja Coleman, Lindsay Kidd, and Rev. Melvin Lyles. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Juanita Stowers, and children, Tosha Mitchell, LaWanda Parker, LaToya (Kenneth) Moran, Chakiliu Gray-Moody, NaMone (Shay) Gray, Kesia Gray, Christopher Gray, TaWone (Ashley) Gray, and Antonio (K. C.) Gray, and siblings Melvin Stowers, Wendell Stowers, Wanda Bivens, Beverly Goodlow, and Terry (Timothy) Hamilton. Please continue to remember his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mrs. Ruby Renda Marie Norwood who transitioned July 11th. A beautiful memorial service was held Saturday, July 17th at Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Marcus Denson officiated and delivered her eulogy, entitled, “There is no Place like Home.” Mrs. Lenora Watson was mistress of ceremonies. Please remember her family in your prayers especially her mother, Mrs. Christine Norwood, her son, Ernest Glenn Norwood, and brothers, Charles, J. L., Jr., John Ellis, G. J. Roosevelt, and Prince Norwood, and Derrick Bailey.

We join others across the state and nation in expressing our sympathy to the family of former MS First Lady, Mrs. Elise Winter, wife of the late former Governor William Winter and Legacy Change Agent. She transitioned Saturday, July 17th at her Jackson home. Mrs. Winter is remembered as a classy, kind, intelligent, accomplished, and compassionate lady. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at press time.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Ruben Ruiz, Gail Lee, Lonnie “Squirrel” Broadfoot, Michael Walden, Lamar Gatewood, Mae Jane Kimble, John Lee Evans, Helen Harris, Albert Gray, Margaret Patrick, London Thompson, John Lee Evans, Kitty Colbert, Fannie Bradford, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Linnie Kay Lofton, Flo Chambers, Renee McLemore, Emma Thomas Reed, Jenia Thomas Turner, Pauline Bryant, Don Bell, Eva Marie Rankin and Helen Stowers.

We enjoyed the July 12-16th 2021 MS Bar Convention and Summer School in Destin, FL. Fireworks, fun, food, and fellowship were on the agenda. Congratulations to former Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Robert Gibbs who was sworn in as President of the Bar by MS Supreme Court Chief Justice Randolph. Congratulations to former Supreme Court Justice Fred Banks, Jr. who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Some of the locals attending the Convention were Dean Patricia Watkins Bennett, Brett Bagley May, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Elizabeth Lee Maron, Teselyn Melton Funches, and Chancery Court Judge Robert Logan. We enjoyed visiting with Jim and Melinda Koerber who were among the sponsors of the convention. She is the daughter of the late Henry and Joyce Melichar. She sends her best regards to Forest and Scott County friends.

Thanks to Legacy Change Agent Deacon Andrew Crudup and other volunteers for their assistance in distributing Hand Sanitizer to Scott County, Forest and Newton School Districts, local churches, day care centers, group homes, and residents in the counties of Leake, Scott, Madison, Lauderdale, Rankin, Hinds, and Newton. Special thanks to Legacy Acting Executive Director Constance Burwell for preparing the grant request to the MS Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). We also thank MS Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy for their referral assistance. Thanks to the Crudup Ward Activity Center staff and stakeholders for providing distribution space, and to all volunteers who provided assistance. Among the volunteers were Coach DaTodrick Pinkston, Mesdames Carolyn Knowles, Carolyn Youngblood, Annie Lowery, Ruby Hill and Katie Butler Smith, D. L. Bennett, Robert Youngblood, Jacobite Lewis, Curtis Ward, Steve Ward, Marques Hayes, Adrian Langston, and Charlie Vickers.

Cedric and Kim Patrick invited family and friends to celebrate a special birthday for Mattye C. Evans this past weekend. Out of town family and friends included cousins Laura Jordan and daughter Jazz, from Meridian, Lawrence Evans from Brooklyn, NY, and Bettye Ree Holifield Mosley from Cleveland. Special guest was 92-year-old Mrs. Lucille Patrick. The rain did not dampen the spirit of those ASU Braves as they braved the weather to challenge JSU Tigers. Mattye thanks everyone for their expressions of love.

Fr. Alexis asked St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners to recall last week’s message when Jesus sent out the Apostles, and they came back excited to share with Jesus all the good things happening in His name through them. He mentioned that we bring to Jesus our trials, petitions, and troubles, but are we celebrating and talking to Him about how He uses us for good? Jesus told the disciples to come away and rest, but we are not very good at obeying this directive. It is a real temptation to think that everything depends on US, instead of depending on GOD. He concluded that if we don’t rest, we begin to think that it is all up to us, instead of up to God to accomplish His work. We should respond to all in our influence and circle: to be attentive to their needs, whether material or spiritual.

Little Rock M. B. Church devotion was led by Deacon Greg Nicks. Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ sermon theme was, “Let There Be.” Scriptures referenced were Genesis 1:11-14, and Matthew 6:34. As the earth was without form, void, and dark, so were we when we met God. He said, “Let there be light” and light appeared. God later divided time into days and nights so that it would be more manageable for us. We have seasons, days, and years. God allows us strength day by day, so that we can face tomorrow’s troubles. He’s not concerned about our Ability but He’s concerned about our Availability. As we remain faithful, God shall restore to us the years that have been stolen from us. God has given us the power to speak. We must speak, “Let there be peace, let there be love, and let there be joy!”

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between July 24-31; namely, Juana Ruth Gomez, Rev. E. Wansley, W. C. Robinson, Princess McKinney (24), Andrew Crudup (25), Broderick Bogan and Brandon Barnett (26), Andrew Bates (27), Florene and Lorene Jones, Betty Robinson, Ester Perry, Jefri Aguilar, Isaiah Burks, and Marcus Boyd (28), Ester Robinson, Kim Wilson and Pedro Seba (29), Everlean Wansley, Margaret Swinney, Peggy Sanders and Tokasha Watts (30), and Linda Suwinski, Erica Tucker, Jessie Sanders, Reggie Odom, and Cyndi Roberts (31).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #627: Dr. Stephanie York Rhodes graduated from Morton High School, Tougaloo College, and Jackson State University. She has taught in the county public schools of Scott, Simpson, and Newton and recognized for her skills in math, chemistry, physics, and biology. She was selected to assist in preparing questions for the science section of the ACT and represented the county in several summer science programs. Mrs. Charity Robinson provided the correct response.

Quiz Teaser #628: Which graduate of Hawkins High School became the first African American pharmacist from Scott County?