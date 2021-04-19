We must be careful with the words we speak

“Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble.” (Proverbs 21:23)

The words we use have tremendous power. The Bible says that life and death are in the power of the tongue (Proverbs 18:21). I believe our prayers and Christian lives will have more power and a greater anointing when we speak words that uplift and encourage others. It’s so easy to get involved in back-biting, gossips, slander, and negative talk. Nothing good comes from us being negative with our words.

Once we say something to someone or about someone, it can’t be taken back. It’s been said. Many say, “I didn’t mean to say that.” I’m sorry, but you actually did. Your words came from your heart. You spoke what was in your heart.

“What goes into someone’s mouth does not defile them, but what comes out of their mouth, that is what defiles them.” (Matthew 15:11)

“A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” (Luke 6:45)

We’re all guilty of saying something we shouldn’t say. This is why the Bible addresses the tongue. Our mouth can be a blessing or a curse. Our words can be hurtful and damaging to others. Many go through life scarred by words that were spoken to them as a child.

“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” (Ephesians 4:29)

God desires for us to speak words of life!

Looking back over the years, I can remember words that were spoken to me. Some were encouraging and comforting, but others were hurtful and left me feeling insecure.

As an adult, my goal is to encourage others with my words. Of course, I’m human and make mistakes by blurting out words that I later regret, but thankfully God’s grace and mercy covers my tongue.

Friends, we should be conscience of the words we speak. Babbling will only harm and not help. Having the latest gossip does no one any good.

“If we can’t say something nice about someone, then don’t say anything at all.”

“Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from telling lies.” (Psalm 34:13)

Lying is a sin. When we get involved in lies, it only gets worse. One lie usually leads to another. God desires truth! Jesus is truth!

Since words are powerful, we should also be careful what we say about ourselves. If we say words like, “I’m a loser” or “I’m stupid,” we must know that those powerful words will negatively affect us.

You are God’s child! Speak positive words!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!