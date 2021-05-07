Hearing the voice of God

“But when He, the Spirit of truth, comes, He will guide you into all truth. He will not speak on His own; He will speak only what He hears; and He will show you things to come.” (John 16:13)

Sometimes we desire for God to speak in that loud voice that we’ve heard on the movie, “The Ten Commandments.” Unfortunately, He usually speaks in that still, soft voice in our spirit, yearning to get our attention. The Holy Spirit always speaks God’s heart and will.

The good news is, if we’ll pray and listen, He will speak to us!

“Whoever is of God hears the words of God. The reason why you do not hear them is that you are not of God.” (John 8:47)

This scripture confirms that as children of God, we can hear His voice.

We need to understand that it’s not the heart of God to leave us in the dark without guidance! He desires to lead us daily throughout our lives!

“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand.” (John 10: 27-28)

Recently as I was praying and seeking answers, He spoke to me in that still, small voice. The direction that I had thought was correct was actually not right. Thankfully, I listened to my Heavenly Father and changed my direction and thinking. When I did, God flooded me with peace. God’s will is covered in peace.

Because He loves us, He desires to lead and guide us.

We don’t have to live in a maze trying to find our way out on our own. Jesus will lead us to God! Let’s “trust” Him to lead us in the right direction!

“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with Me.” (Revelation 3:20)

This verse tells us that He desires a relationship with us. But we have to make the first move by allowing Him into our lives. The choice is ours.

As we pray, let’s also take time to listen to his voice. I promise He will speak.

This week God answered a prayer for our family. We had prayed and were standing on His promises that He would answer. There’s power in the blood of Jesus! As I prayed, I covered the situation with the blood of Jesus! The next day the answer came! We literally shouted, “Thank you God” all over the house!

Friends, He’ll answer if you will choose to listen and not give up! Pray and believe that you have what you have asked for! Yes, that’s faith, and your faith will bring forth results!

Prayer changes everything!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!