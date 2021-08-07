Peace and Harmony

We live in times of instant news. The negative is that it is already routine to know daily about shootings, assaults, catastrophes, new varieties of COVID-19, etc. In our State there are sectors that present a serious problem for the community that lives without the protection that the authorities are trying to solve. The pandemic still has an uncertain near future due to the new Delta variation, especially, when there is an important sector that does not want to be vaccinated and, that in other countries are victims of the virus in expansion. Unfortunately, most of that sector are young people without vaccination.

To the high mortality of the virus, we have to add a significant percentage of the population with stress, anxiety, violence, etc. which implies for many, the fatigue of continuing to live in these conditions. There is no peace and harmony in society when there are many people without a heart willing to change this world we live in today. The spirituality proper to Christianity is being lost, when that spirituality does not illuminate the community and many do not come to know the kingdom of God. With a deep division that grows without love, it becomes very difficult to live in peace and harmony.

It is time for many to open their eyes to change the way of living by purifying themselves in the kingdom of God. This is possible only in one way: prepare, take care and take care of yourself by looking for the Spirit. “Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” Matthew 6:31-33 ESV

You have to change your life betting on the invisible. When you convert to Christianity and come to believe in Jesus Christ, you set your mind and body in motion to awaken the soul. This vital change allows believers to see the beauty and goodness of the world in which you live. Without this change of habit and behavior it is not possible to conquer the true peace and harmony that Christ gives us. That means that the old must die, no more violence and divisions. No more the fun and perversion that is found in the mundane, so that conversion in Christ means not going out in the way that is used by many. Conversion in Christ involves living inwardly and toward others, abounding in inner wealth and sharing it.

In the community there will be peace and harmony only if you change.

God bless you.