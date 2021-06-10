Confirmation

Congratulations to Tamyra Jada Greer who received her Confirmation into her Christian faith on last Sunday at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pearland, Texas. Tamyra was one of eight who received her conformation in the ceremony. In attendance were both sets of grandparents, Elder Johnny and Van Greer of St. Louis, Missouri and Thomas and Dr. Locord Wilson of Forest, Mississippi. Also, in attendance was her sister Jayla Greer and her aunt, Tiona Wilson. Tamyra’s special scripture was. “God is our refuse and strength, an ever-present help in trouble” Psalm 46:1. The service was really wonderful.

Congratulation to D’Arcy Murrell Stowers in his ordination into the Deacon Ministry last Sunday at Midway M. B. Church. Again, congratulations D’Arcy. I am very proud of you.

Sympathy to the Odom family in the passing of John Wesley “Porter” Odom. He made his transition into glory last week in Milwaukee. His arrangements are incomplete at my press deadline. He was the last brother to make his transition into glory of Maxcine Odom Gilmore and Geraldine Odom Rainey.

Sympathy to the Reed family in the passing of Kenneth Reed of Texas. His graveside service was last week at Lovelady Cemetery. He is the son of the late Johnny Mae Sims and Little Johnny Reed. He is also the brother of Roger Reed. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Lyles in the passing of Minnie B. Lyles. Her service was last week at Balucta M. B. Church Cemetery. She was the wife of the late James Roger Lyles. She formerly lived in Milwaukee.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington formerly of Milwaukee and now of Forest, Houston (Marzella) and Memphis (Franzella) with her daughters, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, Christine Ealy Black of Chicago, and David Parrott.

You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.