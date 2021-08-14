A little Midway history

Sympathy to the Odom and McClendon Families in the passing of Charles McClendon. His service was last Saturday, at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. His interment was at Midway M.B. Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangement. Charles is the son of the late Mal McClendon and Delia Odom McClendon. He was 90 years old and a veteran of the United States Army. He resided with his niece and caregiver Delie Shepard.

Thanks to all of the family members wo traveled from near and far, to celebrate his homegoing. Out of his 10 siblings that lived to be an adult and have a family, there were representatives from each of the siblings except one. His brother Elton and his family members were unable to attend.

Dr. Locord Wilson and her husband Tom Wilson represented Estella Wilson. William Martin and Delie Shepard, Chelsea Martin, Leslie Ross, Eric Ross and Marty Shepard represented Lottie Martin Stowers. Ellis Glen Baylis and his wife Thelma, Edward Lawrence Baylis and Phillip Green represented Christine Baylis. Nancy Veasy and her husband Cloys, Gloria “Tinchie” Stewart, Katara and Damon Woods and Japhet Veasy represented Flossie Stewart. Jennie Clay, Dr. Lorraine Dozier, Dr. Lanee Riley, Elyse Clay, and Zina Cousin, represented Arlone Dozier. Danny Townsel represented Nellie Townsel. Charles’ baby brother, Arlander McClendon, his wife Janet, and children Eilene McClendon and Alex McClendon

were able to attend.

At the time of Charles passing he had only four living first cousins, two from his father’s side of the family, Melvene McClendon, Lucy McClendon Morgan. Two from his mother’s side of the family, Nettie Lee Odom Kennedy and Bethanie Odom Thomas. Henry Odom of the founding fathers of the Midway community now has only four living grandchildren, Nettie Lee Odom Kennedy, Bethanie Odom Thomas, Elton McClendon and Arlander McClendon. Henry Odom was the father of 28 children. He and his sister Amy had walked here from North Carolina and settled in Midway after the slaves were freed in 1865. Midway was named from approximately midway between Lena, Little Rock and Lone Pilgrim.

Sympathy to the Manning and Boyd Families in the passing of Bedell Boyd. His services were last Wednesday, August 4th, at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel.

Sympathy to the Williams family in the passing of Y’Zaetous Williams. His service was last Saturday at St. Paul Church in Dixon, MS. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Midway M. B Church Bible class started back on July 7th at 6:30 P.M. Rev. Wesley Griffin will teach the class. Sunday School started back on July 4th at 9:00 a.m. one class unless there will be youth present. Thomas Wilson will be teaching the Sunday School class.

First Sunday in September will start individual Sunday School classes.

Pastor’s Anniversary will be August 15th during regular service. Annual revival is not scheduled yet. Church Anniversary is scheduled for September 19 during regular service.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Sympathy to families of Clytia Rankin, Minnie Seals, and Derron Gates. Their services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with their arrangement.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: [email protected].