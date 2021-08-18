Sympathy to many

Sympathy to the King family in the passing of James King. His services were last Saturday at Union Grove M. B. Church Cemetery in Lorena, Mississippi. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Mapp family in the passing of Jordan Mapp. His services were last Saturday. His arrangements were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Robinson family in the passing of “KayKay” Robinson. She is the 13-year-old daughter of Mickael Robinson of Warren Hill in Smith County. She became ill at school and was sent home. Later she had complications and was taken to the hospital and air lifted to the University Hospital. She passed while she was being transported. Her arrangements are incomplete at this time. Remember the family in your prayers. This was a child that fell ill at school. This child could have been anyone’s child that was attending school in a classroom.

Apologies to the Charles McClendon Family in omitting that Larissa Page and Jordan were there also to represent is sister Arlone Dozier’s family.

First Sunday in September Midway M.B. Church will start individual Sunday School classes.

Midway M. B. Church Anniversary is scheduled for September 19 during regular service.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Sympathy to the Morgan family in the passing of Kenyell Morgan. His services were last Sunday. His arrangements were entrusted to Dean Memorial Funeral Home of Brandon.

Sympathy to the Harris family in the passing of Antonio DeJuan Harris Sr. His graveside services are today at Autumn Woods Cemetery in Jackson, MS. His arrangements were entrusted to Jackson Memorial Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Gates family in the passing of Derron Gates. His services were last Saturday. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Rankin Family in the passing of Clytia Rankin. Her services were last Saturday at Goodhope M. B. Church. Her interment was in the church cemetery. Her arrangements were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Seals family in the passing of Minnie Seals. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Walden Family in the passing of Michael Walden Sr. His services were last Sunday at Wolf Funeral Home in Morton. His interment was Lovelady Cemetery in Forest. His arrangements were entrusted to Wolf Funeral Home.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: [email protected].