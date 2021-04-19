Announcements: Don’t forget to purchase tickets to the Mayors Prayer Breakfast to be held at the Morton Activities Center at Farris Park on Friday, April 30. Tickets are $5. Each and can be bought at Morton City Hall. The event begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast and an inspiring message by quest speaker, M. R. Reagan, pastor of Strong Tower Worship Center.

The Keep Morton Beautiful Cleanup Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 beginning at 8 a.m.

Congratulations to: The representatives of Morton Chamber of Commerce who were honored at the Mississippi State Capitol for participation in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful programs. These awards were conferred on the Morton Keep Beautiful Affiliate during awards event for projects/programs in 2020 and 2021: Individual Award - Billy Meeks was presented the Pat Fordice Plaque, presented by Lt. Governor, Delbert Hoseman. The award honors an individual who has demonstrated leadersip by contributing their time, talent and dedication to improving the quality of life in their communities across Mississippi. We residents of Morton and the surrounding trade area know that this is a much deserved recognition. He was nominated along with many others, but was selected by the Keep MS Beautiful Board of Directors as their choice. Other categories winning awards: Nicholas Meeks with “Great Southern Homes” - 1st Place in the Small business Award; The Great American Cleanup Award went to Keep Morton Beautiful and The Circle of Excellence Award was also won by Keep Morton Beautiful.

To: Those students representing Morton High School on their awards earned at the State Beta convention who will be eligible to advance to the Nationals at Walt Desney Wrold: Migdaly Sontag - Champion in 11th Grade Spanish; Meghan Torrano - 2nd Place in Jewelry; Isiah Goss - State Beta President; Zully Garcia - 2nd Place in 12th Grade Spanish and Meyli Reyes - 5th Place in 10th Grade Spanish.

To: Sophie Wilkerson of Pulaski, ECCC Student receiving 1st Place honors in financial Analysis Statement category of the state DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) held virtually.

To: Shutezz Robinson, Honor student at MHS on signing a basketball scholarship to play on the next level at Southwest Community college.

To: Sybil Settlemire on her journey along the highway of life to the celebration of her 91st Birthday Anniversary. She was blessed with visits from family members and receiving greeting cards expressing congratulations and prayers for many happy returns of the day.

To: Brooke Rhodes on returning to East Rankin where she played high school basketball as the new girls JV/Varsity basketball coach, following several years of prior coaching experience at the high school level and on the next level (community college).

To: Elijah Vining of Flowood on being named STAR Student at East Rankin Academy, based on his ACT Score and many extracurricular activities with the student body. He named Mrs. Gerry Britt of Brandon as his STAR teacher.

To: Dylan Davis, Barron Burnham, Elijah Moore and Will Price on advancing to compete in the final round of the Mississippi College Academic Tournament, based on the Quiz Bowl team scoring a 300-200 win over Brandon High.

To: Joe Moncrief and Nichole Crimm Robinson of Morton on receiving words of gratitude for their services as assistant principals at Brandon High School.

Prayers and concern for: Kenny Wayne Watkins, Stacey Frazier, Quentin Moore, Karl Wages (son-in-law of Richard “Buddy” and Nan Ellis, Mark Palmer, Anita Webb, Keith Keller, Sherry Walls (request of Lee Ann Palmer), Bobbie Nell White and continued for Dan Barnes, James Sumrall and Roger Warren.

Sympathy to the families of: Twins Robert Kevin McGee and Jeff Lyn McGee, Sharon Denise “Rabbit”Jennings, Charles “Buddy” H. Shoemaker, Rita Mae Ball Havard, Billie Jean Goodson and Yvonne Allen Wilkerson.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Many fans of MSU and Ole Miss traveled to MSU for Super Bulldog Weekend. The Spring Game football scrimmage was held at Davis Wade Stadium and the three game series of rivalry baseball was played at Dudy Noble field all on the MSU campus. Prayers are that all attendees had travel blessings.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Have been seeing articles and reports of great fishing at the reservoir and other locations, so thought families might be prepared for this upcoming/ongoing life issue that this brings about. “The Fisherman” Who’s the stranger Mother dear? Look, he knows us! Ain’t he queer? “Hush my own, don’t talk so wild. He’s your father dearest child.” He’s my father? No such thing! Father died away last spring. “Father didn’t die, you dub!” “Father joined the fishing club.” “But now the season’s closed, so he has no place to go, you see; no place left for him to roam; that is why he’s coming home.” Kiss him — he won’t bite you child — all those fishing guys look wild.”