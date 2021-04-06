Announcements: The Morton Chamber of Commerce Great American Clean Up is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The sponsorship of Keep Mississippi Beautiful has provided Morton Keep Morton Beautiful a nice white 6’x12’ trailer for the collection of trash. The trailer will be located across the street from City Hall. In addition to taking pride in making our city more appealing, this will be a great opportunity to receive service hours.

National Library Week at Morton Public Library will provide new books, a new look, and activities for all ages. Take home crafts, making snacks and family time are planned. By supporting the library participants gain VIP benefits with enrollment in the Friends of the Library program. Fees for joining are: Student-$1; Individuals-$5; family-$10; and Business-$25 (all fees are per year).

New Stage in Jackson is offering Early Bird registration for its summer camps for students rising 2nd-12th during the 2021-22 school year. Early Bird registration is now through May 1. Early Bird cost of the First Stages is $250. The Early bird cost of the Broadway Jr. Summer Camp is $400. After the Early Bird opportunity, fees will increase. For more information concerning dates, time, safety precaution observation, etc. call New Stage at 601-948-3531.

Congratulations to: Christopher “Isaiah” Goss on being elected “Mississippi Beta Club President.” A Morton High School Junior he also has aspirations, after effectively serving in his State office, to run for National Beta club President. Isaiah is the son of Brian and Amanda Goss and has achieved membership in Beta club based on demonstrating extreme academic integrity, seeking to achieve his best, and living by the motto to “Lead By Serving Others.” The National Convention will be held iat Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

To: The East Rankin Robotics Team on finishing as the highest ranked in the 2021 First Tech challenge Robotics MS Central League Tournament and the Collins Aerospace innovate Award. They are qualified to compete in the MS FTC State Championship.

To: The Academy Quiz Team at East Rankin Academy on winning their competition against Parklane Academy in the MS College Academic Tournament. They will play again in the tournament against Petal High School.

To: Doris Mowry on the occasion of her 100 Birthday Anniversary. She is the sister of Ann Rector who planned a lovely celebration for her which included family members. Belated HAPPY BIRTHDAY. DORIS!

Prayers and concern for: Myrtle Means (request of Helen Watkins), Eddie Derrick, Brenda Faye McGee, Roger Warren, Dan Barnes and James Sumrall.

Sympathy for the families of: Helen Measells Morgan, Maxwell Gainey, Stanley Welch, Linda Moudy Womble, Rhoderick Coleman, Jackie Sue Newsom Clark, Walter A. “Buddy” Crapps, Rev. Fr. Brian David Kaskie and Minnie Lou Lingle.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Former co-workers/friends of Myrtle Means of Pearl dropped by with takeout meals for their enjoyment during a recent visit with her. She has been confined with several health issues and really cherished the pleasant time of sharing memories and chats bringing her up to date on her friends. Helen Watkins and Norma Jean Rogers report having a delightful day.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As we breath a sigh of relief over the lifting of some of the virus restrictions, thought that this reminder from the past might make our recent scare easier to bear. “Signs of Disease” submitted by Dorothy Sullivan: In the late 1940s, if you came down with measles, chicken pox or mumps a county nurse came to your home and tacked a quarantine sigh on your door. Only family members could enter.

With measles, all windows were covered because you had to stay in the dark to save your eaysight. For mumps, boys wore a piece of cloth around their necks to keep the mumps from going down and making them sterile (an old wives tale).

With chicken pox, all the scabs had to be gone before you could go back to school. When the nurse checked your head closely, it reminded me of the way monkeys groom each other. Reported in the “Reminsce” Magazine.