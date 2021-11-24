Announcements: Morton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas Tree Lighting and Cookies with Santa on Saturday, December 4 at the Activities Center-Farris Park.

The Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 6 beginning at 6 p.m. The theme is “Parade of Lights” and entrant categories are Red Division-Religious, Green Division-Business/ Commercial, Gold-Civic/Organizations, pageant cars will be judged.

Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club wishes to express appreciation to those who supported the Mississippi State University/Scott County Extension Service Homemaker Volunteers sponsored “Creative Christmas” fundraiser table showcasing items/food donated by some Morton Club members and to those members who attended, paid the admission fee, donated to the Community Crisis Center and made purchases in support of other venders. Those members participating by manning the display table were: Annie Brown, Linda Crotwell, Jean Harvey, Sara Huff, Florence Measells, Cheryl Parker, Frisky Roland, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins. Bobbie Hodges and Judy Stegall attended and lent support to venders. All proceeds will go into the club treasury and be used to endow local, county and state civic projects.

Congratulations to: MSU football Quarterback, Will Rogers, who following the MSU-Auburn win (43-34), was chosen as one of the Manning Stars of the week, Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Athion Sports. At the time, he was second in the NCAA with 3,722 passing yards. He has since competed 82% of his passes for 391 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Tennessee State University game while breaking two of Dak Prescott’s program records, becoming the single-season leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

To: Lydia Bishop, Scott County native (graduate of Sebastopol High School-2018), Mississippi State University senior, on being crowned Miss Starkville. She is the granddaughter of former Morton residents Sonny and Teenie Eichelberger and the great niece of Clyde (Mrs. A.W) Marler. She is the daughter of Matt and Jill Bishop of Sebastopol.

Prayers and concern for: Keith Keller, Angie Stuart (request of Lee Ann Palmer), Jeanette Wash of Vicksburg (sister of Connie Wash), Gloria Eichelberger Denton native of Morton (sister of Clyde Marler), Jennifer Huggins, Suzy Sawyer Meador, Brenda Fay Magee and continued concern for Neva Laseter and Mr. and Mrs. Robert “Red” Collins of Pickwick (request of the Mel Roland’s).

Sympathy to the families of: Wayne Ainsworth, Claudie Carol Harrell, Marie Odom, Henry Prentiss Risher, former Graduate Assistant Coach at MSU and Head Coach at USM Bobby Collins, Leona Kyzar Westbrook, Washington James “WJ” Kyzar, Nancy Measells and Fleta Phillips.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such”: Preston and Pam Holman report enjoying a short period of R&R on the Mississippi Coast where they dined out and shopped many antique/flea market stores in the area.

Acknowledging the fact that hundreds of readers of this column attended the many high school/ community college and college/university football games during the week, hopefully your travels were safe and your teams won (of course that probably isn’t possible). But thanks for being loyal supportive fans.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Happy/Blessed Thanksgiving to all. For the opportunity to return to a more normal lifestyle, following a time of isolation from family and friends, there is much for which to be thankful. As for this reporter, each of you who read this column and offer encouragement, gives me pause to express sincere thanks for you.