Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the city board room. All citizens who have an interest are invited to attend.

Quick bites offered in July are Thursday, July 8- “Lawn Care Through the Summer” presented by Ross Overstreet, MSU Extension Agent in Lamar County…ZOOM Registration Link: http://msuext.ms/qb2021-07-08 and Thursday, July 22-“Gardening With Succulents” presented by Dr. Christian Stephenson, MSU Extension Agent in Handcock county…ZOOM Registration Link: http://msuext.ms/qb2021-07022. For more information call the Scott County Extension office @ 601-469-4241.

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Contact info-Gary Robinson @ 601-507-7800.

Congratulations to: Less Cohran, representing MHS at Boy’s State on being selected as a Boy’s State Alternate and receiving a $1,000 scholarship during the 2021 Boy’s State summer session.

To: Christain Hollis, son of Andre’ and Anitra Hollis, student of the University of Mississippi, on being selected for the PROMISE Program. Promoting Recruitment Opportunities in Medicine with Individual Study Experiences Program was created in 2020 is an early assurance program for students underrepresented in medicine. The program is sponsored and managed by the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The goals which include a focus on preparation for the Medical Admission Test will give Christian an enhanced opportunity to pursue his goal of becoming a medical physician.

To: Gary Risher, a favorite coach/teacher in Scott County/Forest Municipal Schools on being treated to a party in celebration of his 80th Birthday Anniversary. It is with pleasure that the Roland family extends best wishes for many Happy Returns! of the day knowing that he will by surrounded many family members and friends for the event to be held at B. Gatewood’s Studio on Friday, July 2 from 1-3 p. m.

Prayers and concern: Correction - Charlie Ray Hines continues to need prayers (mistakenly listed in Sympathy column last week), Linda (Mrs. David) Ousterhout of Rhode Island - former Morton resident, Billy Watkins, Theresa Kendrick, Lynda Harvey and continued concern for Edna Earl Gibson and Mary Helen White.

Sympathy to the families of: Ruby Prestage, Virgil Arrington, Jr. (13), Jerry Speed Lee (brother of Dr. John Paul Lee), Maggie Jane Dennis and Edwin “ED” Davis.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Now that some of the sanctions surrounding the COVID-19 virus have been lifted throughout the nation, it is time for travel blessings to be prayed for as many will be vacationing, sports and music fans attending events. Keep this columnist up to date on some of those upcoming adventures.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As we depart the month of June and enter July, found this uplifting poem to share with you faithful readers of this column. From A Brighter Day is Here… “June’s Delights” by Beverly J. Anderson.

Roses cascade over fences,

Flowers bloom more brightly now;

Grass is greener, skies are bluer,

Snowy blossoms dress the bough.

June is shining on the hillsides,

Meadows, too, are fresh and fair;

Daisies, buttercups and clover

Catch gold sunbeams is their hair.

Dogwood shades the country pathways,

Birdsong fills the summer air;

Twinkling violets fringe the brooklets-

June’s delights are everywhere!

Month of simple charms and beauty,

Gods world smiling, all in tune…

And I find my heart uplifted

By the loveliness of June.