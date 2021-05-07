Announcements: Grammy and Dove award winning artist will be in concert at Salem Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Road, Lake on Thursday, May 6th at 7 p.m. Rev. Larry Duncan invites all to attend. For more details-601-775-8272.

A meet the candidates event will be held on Tuesday, May 18 at the Farris Park Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

A word of appreciation goes out to Deuce McAllister for teaming with the NFL in making $5,000. Donation to the athletic department at Morton High School where he was an outstanding athlete in multiple sports.

Thanks goes out to Mayor Gerald Keeton and the City of Morton employees for sponsoring a most inspiring/powerful Community Prayer Breakfast. The participants delivering prayers of thanks/petition (Rev. Robert Boyd and pastor Sheila Cumbest) set a very worshipful atmosphere to the morning. Following the delicious meal, M. R. Regan, pastor of the Strong Tower Worship Center gave a most uplifting and encouraging message of thanks and hope.

There is an appeal for Work Zone Awareness on highways. Obey traffic laws, watch for zone signs, stay alert and keep those dedicated servants in our thoughts and prayers. A wreath was recently laid in memory of those workers killed in the line of work zone accidents.

Congratulations to: Bryan Lopez on signing a scholarship to be a member of the soccer team at Holmes Community College. He is the first MHS student to sign in the sport of soccer.

To: The MHS Lady Panther softball team on winning the Division 3A Fastball Championship and advancing to the South State 3A playoffs.

To: Forest High School STAR Student 2021, Brianna Holt, based on her ACT score.

To: My friend, Chantelle Herchenhahn on being named STAR Teacher for the 10th time at FHS. With attaining this distinction, she has been inducted into the STAR Teacher Hall of Fame.

Prayers and concern: Paul Ray Thompson, Ford Mangum and continued concern for Beth Churchwell, Ann Ross, Rita Latham. Rissa Tagert, Danny Wayne Watkins and Karl Wages.

Sympathy to the families of: Betty Jean Yates, Jessie Marie “Billie” O’Bannon, Jackie Reeb (grandmother of Tasha Beggianni, Bro. William and Hannah Grace-pastors family of Independence UMC), Duwaine Redd and Patsy Leona Goodwin Millis.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Mel and Frisky Roland were among the “Legends” members of the MSU M Club attending the annual (cancelled 2020) reception for all letter athletes (by age and years attended) held at the patio level (4th floor) of the new condo addition in “left field” at Dudy Noble baseball field. Among friends we enjoyed seeing were Forest native Ginnie Lee Jordan and spouse Chuck.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: May is named for the Roman goddess Maia, who oversaw the growth of plants. Also from the Latin word maiores, “elders” who were celebrated during this month.

Puzzle of the month: Name the U. S. state! The Silver State? Answer next week.

Another Mother’s Day Will be celebrated next Sunday, May 9. For those fortunate to have mothers still with them (all-adoptive, foster and just nurturing women in their lives) and those with “precious memories” it is most appropriate to honor them, a fairly recent development but the basic idea goes way back. In 16th century England, a celebration called “Mothering Sunday was inaugurated — a Sunday set aside for visiting one’s mother. The eldest son or daughter would bring a “mothering Cake” which would be cut and shared with the entire family.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill designating the second Sunday in May as a legal holiday to be called “Mother’s Day” dedicated “to the best mother in the world, your mother.”