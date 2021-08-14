Traveling

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

After School Tutoring at Excel Community and Learning Center Morton, MS started August 9, 2021 serving students in grades 1, 2 and 3. Cost per month is $50 for first child, $40 for a second child, and $5 for a third child. For more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

Prayer List: Peggy Rind and family in the lost of her brother. Tiffany Townsend, Shaqueena Loper and family. Eddie Gipson, Pam Arnett.

On August 8, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference Hebrews 11:1.

On The Road: We traveled to Atlanta last weekend to surprise our daughter for her birthday. (Rosiland). The birthday bash was held at Nine Mile Station on the Roof Top, of Ponce City Market in Atlanta Georgia. While in the city we were able to visit the Tyler Perry Compound, but not allowed to actually visit the Studios. On Saturday we ate dinner at the Studio Café operated by Hanna Brothers, located in the Production Centre at the beautiful Trilith Studios. Trilith Studios is an American Film and Television Production Studio where many Marvel Films have been produced, located in Fayette Georgia.

The trip would not be complete without a visit to see Mrs. Maureen Minor who now resides with her daughter and granddaughter Desounza and Taylor. I am pleased to report she is doing well. We also visited Peachtree City Georgia while there we learned that 10,000 of their residents own golf carts that are used to get around the city. Until next time.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.