Keep Going

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

After School Tutoring at Excel Community and Learning Center Morton, MS started August 9, 2021 serving students in grades 1, 2 and 3. Cost per month will be $50.00 for first child, $40.00 for a second child, and $5.00 for a third child. For more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

The Morton Touchdown Club is selling Hamburger Plates for $7.00. This annual fundraiser is helping the Touchdown Club with the football team. Date August 2021.

You can pick up your plates at the High School Cafeteria between 4:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in helping the Bound to Excel Mentoring Program you may contact Andre Hollis 601-942-8409. This program has helped many youths in our community.

Morton Chamber of Commerce News: The Beautification Committee will be starting up Yard of the Month August 3, 2021. A yard will be selected each month. The first yard will be awarded on September 1, 2021. If you are interested contact Chamber of Commerce. New viewing of the Mini Park Activity Main Street Downtown Morton.

On August 14, 2021 A Celebration Of Life was held for Kenyelle Donsha Morgan at the Scott County District Association Building. Kenyelle was a life long resident of Morton and loved by many. Continue to pray for his family, daughter Kyniah Morgan, parents Janiece and Lonzie Odom and Purvis Morgan, brother Dentia (Renordia) Norris.

Prayer List: Sympathy to the family of Eddie Gipson. Tiffany Townsend, Shaqueena Loper and family. Pam Arnett. Tabitha Medders.

On August 15, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference Psalms 51:10 with the subject Please revive me.

Food For Thought: No matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck we feel, no matter how hard we wish things were different, we never know how strong we are until we look back at everything we have overcome. Our struggle is our strength. Through it all we just need to breathe and remember faith gives us hope to keep going.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.